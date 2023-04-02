Workers and politicians aren’t the only ones who seem concerned about how Starbucks treats its employees. The coffee chain, valued at $113 billion, announced Wednesday that shareholders have approved an external review of the company’s labor practices. If Starbucks had proactively accepted the proposal, it could have saved its image as a company that respects workers. Instead, the new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, starts off on the wrong foot. Just under 52% of the votes cast were in favour. Other proposals, such as one calling for a report on plant-based milk prices, failed to get the green light.

More information

Narasimhan, who led the virtual shareholder meeting for the first time as chief executive after taking office earlier that week, avoided difficult questions on the subject. Other managers answered previously authorized questions about unionization. Starbucks has been reluctant to accept unions, saying instead that it wants to work directly with employees. Other companies have taken a different approach, such as Microsoft or Apple, which said in January that it was analyzing its own practices in negotiating with unions.

If Starbucks had been more proactive, it could have bought time and, more importantly, saved face so it didn’t end up looking like the scourge of the workers. On Wednesday, some senators, including Bernie Sanders, questioned former CEO Howard Schultz.

Companies can and do ignore these shareholder resolutions. In 2017, Exxon Mobil investors demanded that the company disclose more data about how climate change will affect its business. Since then, the $443 billion company has dabbled in some alternative fuels like algae, and has remained primarily in the fossil fuel business. However, CEO Darren Woods faced a campaign from activist shareholders in subsequent years. Narasimhan, by not committing, could have an equally restive shareholder base to contend with.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: BREAKINGVIEWS.REUTERS.COM

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews.

Opinions are yours. The translation is the responsibility of EL PAÍS

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter