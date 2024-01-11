A group of at least a hundred private investors in cryptocurrency have lost significant sums of money. The victims had deposited their money with a 23-year-old man from Hengelo, who is now missing. The investors each lost at least five thousand euros, with peaks of tens of thousands of euros per person. The damage caused by the investment debacle runs into millions, reports RTV Oost.
Domestic editorial
