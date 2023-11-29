Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/29/2023 – 16:07

The London Metal Exchange (LME) won a major victory over some investors on Wednesday, when the court said the LME had the right to cancel trades during a huge spike in the nickel market, triggered by the Russian invasion. in Ukraine in March 2022.

The UK court rejected claims from Elliott Investment Management and Jane Street Global Trading that the exchange had overstepped its powers by banning $12 billion of trading in March last year.

Had they won, Elliott and Jane Street planned to claim hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Elliott also said he would appeal the decision. A spokesperson said the decision “raises fundamental questions for UK market participants about the lack of effective checks and balances on exchanges”. A Jane Street spokesperson said the company was evaluating next steps. Source: Dow Jones Newswires