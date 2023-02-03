Investors will build nine industrial complexes and technology parks in Moscow. On Friday, February 3, it was reported on website metropolitan city hall.

As the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said, the city provides support in creating new jobs. According to him, a special city program encourages developers to create not only housing, but also places of employment: production, offices, social facilities, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

Under this program, agreements have already been signed with investors in the amount of about 25 billion rubles for the construction of facilities in ZelAO, TiNAO, SAO and SWAO.

Thus, four industrial complexes for 2,700 jobs will be built in ZelAO by 2026. The area of ​​the enterprise will be 134 thousand square meters. m.

In the TiNAO, in the period from 2024 to 2026, three industrial and production complexes with a total area of ​​​​about 199 thousand square meters will be built. m. 4600 people will be able to work there.

By 2024, a technopark with an area of ​​20.7 thousand square meters will appear in the SAO. m, it will offer 600 new jobs.

By 2025, an industrial park with a total area of ​​over 57 thousand square meters will be built in the SWAD. m, where they will place the production of various industries for 1.8 thousand jobs, writes “Moscow 24”.

On February 2, Moscow Vice Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said that a plot of more than 5 hectares, located at the intersection of Dmitrovskoye and Dolgoprudnenskoye highways, would be reorganized under the program for the integrated development of territories. According to him, public, business and sports spaces will be built there, as well as a technopark where about 2.9 thousand people will be able to work, writes NSN. The volume of investments in the project is estimated at 12.1 billion rubles.

On January 17, the Moscow mayor’s office reported that they plan to build a technopark in the north of Moscow. The right to reorganize the site of the former Vagonoremont industrial zone was put up for auction, writes RT. The winner of the auction will be able to build industrial facilities with a total area of ​​more than 81 thousand square meters. m. The total investment in the reorganization is estimated at almost 9 billion rubles.

In December, Vladislav Ovchinsky, head of the capital’s department for investment and industrial policy, said that a pharmaceutical technopark would appear in the capital’s Severny district. A single center for strategic and operational planning of production activities will be created there, the TV channel notes. “360”. The institution will provide about 1 thousand jobs.

In November, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina spoke about the programs of children’s technology parks. According to her, children’s technoparks in Moscow have received more than 92,000 young visitors since the beginning of the year. Technoparks hold various master classes, arrange excursions and scientific quests. Children’s centers also offer long-term training programs.