The Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers has come to an end, the summer event that captured the attention of investors last week, even more so this time, after the great financial shock at the beginning of the month, when there were fears that the US economy would enter a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, He said on Friday at the summer forum that the time has come to lower rates.announcing with unusual clarity for his position what decision he will make in September. The rate cut is expected, but investors are now speculating on how large it will be, whether 25 or 50 basis points. And after the Jackson Hole message, futures give a probability of a cut in the price of money in the world’s largest economy of 35%, a far cry from the 11% of a month ago and also from the 24% of a week ago.

The US labour market situation has been the trigger for the growing expectations in the market that the Fed will change the course of its monetary policy with a resounding rate cut of half a point. Not in vain, and unlike the ECB, the Federal Reserve has a dual mandate and ensures not only price stability but also full employment. US inflation, whose out-of-control from 2022 forced a sudden wave of rate hikes, has already been brought under control. Powell expressed his confidence on Friday that he is heading towards 2%, the price stability target, from the current 2.9%And the labor market is also showing signs of cooling, an inevitable consequence of two years of restrictive monetary policy and therefore also an argument for deciding what will be the first rate cut by the Fed since 2020.

The key is whether, once inflation is curbed, this cooling of the labour market carries the risk of turning into a serious cold and threatening a US recession, which would reinforce the thesis of those who expect the Fed to react as early as September with a half-point rate cut. The majority scenario that the market is discounting is that such forcefulness will not be necessary and that the Fed will achieve the squaring of the circle of a soft landing, having raised rates drastically without destroying growth or employment. Thus, futures give a 65.5% probability of a 25 basis point cut by the Fed on 18 September. The option of a half-point cut has nevertheless grown to 35%, compared to 24% a week ago or a reduced 11.3% a month ago.

The US employment data for August, due on 6 September, will dispel much of the doubt. Felipe Villarroel, a partner and portfolio manager at Vontobel, expects the rate cut to be 25 basis points, although he admits that “the labour market report could, of course, change this situation if it shows another marked deterioration in the unemployment rate. The consensus according to Bloomberg is for a drop from 4.3% to 4.2%. If this is the figure, we believe the Fed will cut 25 basis points.”

From Fidelity, its global head of macro and strategic asset allocation, Salman Ahmed, concludes from Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole that the labor market is slowing but remains healthy. “Unless the unemployment rate rises significantly again in August, the first move is likely to be a 25 basis point cut. However, an unemployment rate of 4.5% could open the door to a larger than usual cut. The labor market is slowing, but it is not falling off a cliff, meaning a 25 basis point cut in September, followed by another cut in December, remains our baseline assumption,” he explains.

Alarm bells about the health of the US labor market went off at the end of July with the unemployment data for that month, which unexpectedly rose to 4.3%, the highest rate since October 2021, while nonfarm payrolls were just 114,000 jobs, versus the 175,000 expectedThese indicators raised fears of an economic recession, which materialized in The wave of sales on the stock market on August 5, a real Black Monday. Subsequent weekly jobless claims data and, in particular, better-than-expected retail sales have helped to calm sentiment. This is despite the fact that last week the US Bureau of Labor revised the job creation data, noting that 818,000 fewer jobs were created between April 2023 and March 2024 than initially thought. “Although this is a large downward revision, we doubt that the Federal Reserve’s view will change much. It will be the relatively sharp rise in unemployment in the US since March, and if this trend looks set to continue, a much more important factor in the Fed’s thinking,” argues Felipe Villaroel, who points out that job creation reports are often volatile.

By failing to specify the intensity of the imminent rate cut, Powell left the door open on Friday for a half-point cut, according to Amundi. “This may be too aggressive. We see 75 basis points of rate cuts, not 100 basis points, between now and the end of the year. But investors will be keeping an eye on the September jobs report, which is even more important,” said Guy Stear, head of developed markets strategy at Amundi Investment Institute. Beyond the Fed meeting in September, and as reflected in futures, the market is pricing in rates being at 4.3% at the end of the year, compared to the current range of 5.25%-5.5%. This prediction implies a rate cut of 100 basis points by then, a bet that, despite the dilemma of how much the cut will be in September, has hardly changed in recent weeks.

