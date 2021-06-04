The sharp rise in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings made this cinema chain one of the most expensive companies in the world – its capitalization reached $ 31.3 billion, Bloomberg drew attention.

At the same time, since the beginning of the year, the price of AMC shares has increased by 2850 percent. The success has been fueled by an army of retail investors from the social network Reddit, whose actions have previously spurred value growth in other US companies. explains agency.

The network now costs more than half of the S&P 500 companies, the most valuable companies on the US stock exchanges. Last year, AMC was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the fact that cinemas were closed during the pandemic. Its market value for most of 2020 was less than $ 500 million.

This year, the company attracted the attention of investors from Reddit, who managed to increase the value of a number of companies at once and at the same time provoke losses of professional players.

In addition to AMC, there were also promotions for the GameStop video game store chain. In January, millions of retail investors joined the WallStreetBets group and began to actively buy up the retailer’s shares, which had fallen in value by that time. So users decided to teach a lesson to investment funds that were playing to reduce shares. As a result, the company’s securities in several weeks rose in value more than tenfold, and some funds had to close their short positions with billions of dollars in losses.

The precedent with the activity of Reddit users caused a wide resonance in the conditions of the American market, but in Russia it was considered impossible to repeat such an experience. The head of Sberbank, German Gref, explained this by the small depth of the market and added that such risks can be eliminated thanks to regulation.