Xavier Vilaltella and Raúl Masa Madrid 03/12/2025



Updated at 10: 31h.





For the second time in a few months, Inditex has once again suffered a severe punishment in the stock market after the presentation of results that have been record but, again, not as good as the market expected. This morning, the company has announced annual income of 38,632 million euros, with 7.5% more sales volume, and benefits of 5,866 million euros at the end of the fiscal year, 9% more. However, the forecast was that the benefits maintain the growth rate of two digits. It has not been the case, and the company has paid it in the parquet with a 8.41% dropthat around ten in the morning the shares had collapsed up to 44.50 euros.

With Zara’s owner expectations are always high. Throughout the year the fashion firm opened stores in 47 markets and reached its Historical maximum in sales and profits, But in terms of growth rate, it is the slightest rise since 2020, when the pandemic worsened. After that ‘impasse’, and with the end of the confinements, in 2021 the benefits increased a sensational 193%; In 2022 they did 27%; and in 2023 30%.

As has already been advanced, It is a story that is repeated. Last December Inditex left 6.5% in the stock market (11,000 million) and fell to 51 euros per share after having presented a gain growth of 8.5% for the February-October period. However, and the nuance is important, by mid -February the company’s titles had already recovered their value.

Be that as it may, the case is that this morning’s Batacazo It has dragged the entire Ibex 35 to a 0.32% dropto the surroundings of the 12,800 points, and has made Madrid the only one among the main European bags that opens in red numbers, in a context in which the old continent has managed to avoid the infection of the bad rhythm of Wall Street.