In the last two days, Israeli ground forces and air forces intensified operations in the Gaza Strip, about three weeks after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel.

Investors’ fears of the expansion of the conflict have increased in the past few days after the United States sent more military equipment to the Middle East at the same time as Israel attacks targets in Gaza and Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria.

“The situation in Israel… is causing a lot of concern,” Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, told Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 2.9 percent to $90.48 the day before yesterday, Friday, at settlement thanks to fears that the conflict would disrupt crude oil supplies. Gold, which is considered a safe haven for anxious investors, jumped in instant transactions to more than two thousand dollars for the first time since mid-May.

Analysts at Capital Economics said in a note on Friday that the oil market’s response to the conflict is “weak” so far.

“However, any sign that other countries in the region will become more involved in the conflict will cause oil prices to rise sharply,” they wrote.

If the escalation of the conflict causes an increase in US war-related spending that widens the deficit, Treasury yields will exceed the 16-year highs they have already reached, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Some investors also expect that the expansion of the conflict will cause them to buy Treasury bonds as a safe haven. This may stem the rise in bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, and this in turn may ease pressures on stocks and other assets.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen more than ten percent since late July, when it recorded its highest levels in 2023, but the index is up more than seven percent since the beginning of the year.

“Until now, US government bonds have not performed their usual safe-haven function,” UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note on Friday. “But escalation of the conflict will likely shift attention away from monetary policy concerns and boost demand for safe-haven Treasury bonds,” she added.

The US Central Bank is scheduled to issue its latest monetary policy statement next Wednesday, while Apple’s quarterly results are expected to highlight another busy week of corporate reports.