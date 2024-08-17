Bavarian Nordic Laboratory in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. Lukas Barth (REUTERS)

Global public health emergencies are always shrouded in uncertainty. Monkeypox (mpox) is no exception. The market price of a company making a vaccine for it, Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic, offers at least some clues as to what biotech investors expect. So far, the signs point to a relatively contained outbreak, but things could get worse.

The closest thing to a market signal of how bad things can get is the share price of Copenhagen-based Bavarian Nordic, run by Paul Chaplin and whose Jynneos vaccine is effective against mpox. In the past week, investors have bid up the company’s value by almost 50%, or about $1 billion. A higher company value implies more demand for vaccines and thus a worse outbreak.

Using Monday’s forward price-earnings multiple of 23 times, based on figures from LSEG Datastream, the increase in value equates to about $46 million in additional annual profit, or $340 million in revenue using the 13% net margin that analysts forecast for next year.

Since the U.S. government buys Jynneos at about $70 a shot, the extra doses implied by this week’s surge in market value are about 5 million. That’s a lot, but not compared with the world’s highest-risk patient population, which includes children and people with underlying health conditions. The company has said it is prepared to make 10 million doses by the end of 2025. In theory, many more could be needed if governments decided to stockpile large quantities of vaccine, as the U.S. does for smallpox.

It’s possible to imagine how something like this could happen. Mpox is mutating, and the recent surge in global travel may lead to deadlier strains than in 2022, when the last surge occurred. According to McKinsey, global travel spending is expected to reach $8.6 trillion in 2024, which would be a full recovery from 2020. If mutations, like the one found in Sweden, lead to faster-spreading, deadly diseases, governments could impose travel restrictions. Investors’ relative calm would then be proven wrong.

