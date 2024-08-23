Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s judicial reform is creating uncertainty for Canadian investors, said Graeme Clark, Canada’s ambassador to Mexico.

“As an ambassador, it is difficult for me to speak publicly about these issues, but what I can say is that my investors are concerned, they want stability, they want a judicial system that works if there are problems,” he said.

In the framework of the celebration of CanCham Day 2024, the ambassador highlighted that Mexico is the second most important market for Canada, which is why it is necessary to strengthen trade ties. Even with the trade agreements that have benefited both nations, Clark acknowledged that there are currently political situations in the country that are not entirely pleasing to companies from the neighboring country to the North.

“As an ambassador, I am only the transmission belt for the concerns of my investors; we have been building excellent relations with the current government, but sometimes we have had to say the problems we see,” he added.

According to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (CanCham), 88 percent of the investments that Canada makes in Mexico come from five industries, with mining being one of the most important, with 40 percent. “We have 80 years of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Canada, we have worked hand in hand and thanks to that, today Canada is the second country with the largest foreign direct investment in Mexico,” added Luis Noriega, president of CanCham in Mexico.