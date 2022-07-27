Public debt – which includes government debts in Brazil and abroad – closed at R$5.845 trillion in June. The figure represents a nominal increase –without considering inflation– of 2.5% compared to May. It is the result of the expansion of global risks and the increase in the cost of government bonds.

The data were released this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) by the National treasure. Here’s the intact (900 KB). The percentage of public debt in relation to GDP will be announced on Thursday (July 28).

Public debt is issued by the National Treasury to finance the government’s budget deficit, that is, to cover expenses that exceed the collection of taxes, contributions and other revenues.

It is seen as one of the main references for the assessment of the country’s ability to pay by global agencies that assess investment grade.