An investor has acquired a house on the Keteldiepstraat in Enschede. It is also immediately for sale again, but now for almost 30,000 euros more. This means that the renting family that has lived there since 2014 is definitely wrong. Despite the fact that they previously had a purchase agreement themselves. They urgently need to find another place with their three children.

#Investor #move #family #distress #misses #family