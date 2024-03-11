Minister of Mines and Energy states that the decision on the dividend impasse should come “at an opportune time”

The ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Alexandre Silveira (Minas e Energia) argued this Monday (March 11, 2024) that Petrobras investors are aware that the company is controlled by the government.

“All investors […] They know, when they buy Petrobras shares, that the government is controlling. The government has the majority of the council”Silveira declared to journalists at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance. Regarding the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, both ministers said that their colleague's dismissal was never considered.

Prates defended the thesis of paying part of Petrobras' extraordinary dividends, but not everything. He was defeated in the Board of Directors, but did not vote like the government (abstained). Haddad raised the possibility of review at other meetings. The impasse angered the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who called a meeting with Prates to demand clarification.

“What is not correct is that Petrobras, which had to distribute R$45 billion in dividends, wants to distribute R$80 billion. ER$40 billion more that could have been invested, doing more research, more ships, more probes”declared Lula in an interview broadcast by SBT on the night of this Monday (11th March).

Regarding the possibility of going back on the decision not to review the distribution of dividends (extra payments that companies make to their investors), Alexandre Silveira stated that “the council may reevaluate the possibility of dividing the entirety into parts at an opportune moment”. Questioned by journalists, he said that Lula is aware of this possibility.

Haddad said that it is the role of the Petrobras Board of Directors to decide “when and how” distribute the money to shareholders.

The announcement of the distribution of dividends for the 2023 financial year was the information most awaited by the market in Petrobras' financial statement released on Thursday (7th March). The company's administrative board decided not to distribute extraordinary profits (those referring to profit) despite recording the 2nd highest profit in the company's history.

Haddad said that taxation with the transfer is not necessarily a point of concern for the Ministry of Finance. “If they are distributed, our conditions will improve. But we don’t depend on it to perform”he declared.

Silveira and Haddad met at the end of the afternoon with Lula and Prates. According to the ministers, the topic of the conversation was energy transition.