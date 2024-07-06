Labour’s election victory has fuelled hopes of a period of political calm in the UK, and that the new government will take a balanced approach to the country’s finances.

UK stocks, which focus on the domestic market, also had their best week in more than five months, with the FTSE 250 rising towards the key 21,000 mark and hitting its highest level in more than two years on Friday.

In addition, British housebuilders in the FTSE 100 index made gains, supported by investor optimism about the government’s new plans to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

In addition to the rise of the pound sterling against the dollar to its highest level in 4 months.

Schroders’ chief European economist, Azad Zanjana, said UK markets had been out of favour for investors for some time, but that this change in political conditions could help restore some confidence from international investors.

Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for UK GDP growth.

The bank noted that the FTSE 250 is the stock market index that investors should watch under a Labour government during the current period.