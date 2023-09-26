The Association of Securities Owners (VEB) has indications that Sven Mislintat did not act properly in several transfers he made to Ajax this summer. The now dismissed technical director is said to have asked most of the twelve new players to change agents just before their arrival in Amsterdam.

VEB chairman Gerben Everts made this claim on Tuesday evening NOS Along the Line. Mislintat became controversial last week because he did business with a player agency that has shares in a company in which he is a major shareholder. Agent Arthur Beck of that agency in question arranged the transfer of Borna Sosa from Stuttgart to Ajax just before the transfer market closed. The Croatian international is said to have only switched to Beck at the last minute.

"Sosa's transfer seems to be the tip of the iceberg," said Gerben Everts. "There are indications that there is more going on. There seem to be messages to players who were told just before the transfer that they cannot make their dream transfer if they do not switch to Beck. That may be common in football, but it is not possible in a listed company."

Everts also openly questions the transfer fees that have been paid. Mislintat, who was dismissed by Ajax on Sunday evening due to disappointing results and lack of support, spent 110 million euros this summer on players who have so far made little impression. “It seems that Mislintat was given very great freedom. Players of questionable quality, for top prizes. What went wrong here?”, says Everts.





External research

Buying the player through this construction is probably contrary to rules that Ajax must adhere to as a listed company. Following the publication, the Amsterdam club has started an investigation into possible conflicts of interest 'with the help of external advisors and full cooperation from Mislintat'.

The VEB announced earlier in the day that it was not happy with the communication from Amsterdam. “Almost a week after the announcement, Ajax has not yet provided any further information about the external investigation,” emphasizes the organization that represents the interests of small private investors.

The investors’ association also calls it “undesirable” that Ajax appears to be waiting until the upcoming shareholders’ meeting for further announcements. “This has yet to be announced and will therefore not be held within six weeks,” said the VEB, which also asked the football club’s supervisory board in a letter “to reflect on the internal control and responsibilities within its own organization”.

In the eyes of the VEB, it should also become clear whether the commissioners have sufficiently monitored the affairs of Ajax. The investor club also wants the reason for Mislintat's dismissal to be shared with shareholders. The VEB also wants to know whether Mislintat will receive any money through a possible redundancy scheme.

