Investor BlackRock voted less often in favor of green or social shareholder resolutions in the past year. According to the largest asset manager in the world, many resolutions were too directive in practice. BlackRock’s support for motions on executive pay remained the same.

This is evident from BlackRock’s report on voting behavior over the past twelve months. Of all the resolutions on sustainability and social issues passed through June, the mega-investor supported 22 percent. On average, those resolutions received 26 percent support from all investors. A year earlier, BlackRock voted for 47 percent of such resolutions.

“We saw many more proposals that were unnecessarily restrictive or too controlling,” the BlackRock report said. “Other resolutions failed to recognize that companies had largely already met the demands of resolutions.”

According to its own calculations, BlackRock – good for 8,400 billion euros in investments – has supported 80 percent of the resolutions on the payment of directors in the past twelve months. That percentage remained unchanged.

In early 2020, BlackRock CEO Larry Flink stated: in his annual letter that climate change is becoming a determinant of long-term prospects for companies. Many analysts concluded from this that investors would lead the way in sustainability. However, partly due to the war situation in Ukraine and the energy crisis, that picture changed: according to BlackRock, fossil investments were necessary to prevent possible shortages.

Support for other investors is also waning. State Street Global Advisors supported 20 percent of resolutions that focused on sustainability or social policy. That was 25 percent a year earlier.

According to research by the American Institute Conference Board, support for green and social in general declined. In 2021, such resolutions could still count on 37 percent support, a year later that was only 33 percent.