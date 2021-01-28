Investments UPM’s giant biorefinery project progresses: The refinery competes with Kotka Rotterdam

The basic design phase lasts at least a year, after which a decision on the investment can be made.

UPM progresses in biofuel growth plans and begins the basic design phase of the next generation biorefinery. UPM said years ago that it plans to increase its production capacity for wood-based fuels. The plant would be located in either Kotka or Rotterdam.

The planned biorefinery would have an annual capacity of about 500,000 tonnes of renewable fuels, including aviation fuel. The products would significantly reduce the carbon footprint of road and air transport and replace fossil raw materials for chemicals and bioplastics with renewable alternatives.

UPM currently produces second-generation biodiesel in Lappeenranta, where the plant uses tall oil from a pulp mill as a raw material.

“Scheduled the biorefinery would significantly expand UPM’s successful biofuel business. At the same time, it would increase the long-term competitiveness and responsibility of UPM’s Biofuels business. A number of new sustainable feedstocks would be introduced to reduce CO2 emissions by a unique amount compared to biofuels currently on the market, ”says UPM’s Chief Technology Officer. Jyrki Ovaska.

UPM’s wood biomass-based solid residues and by-products form a significant part of the biorefinery’s raw material range. In addition, responsible liquid waste and residue raw materials are to be used.

“UPM has decades of experience in the large pulp, paper, sawmill and plywood businesses. We have an excellent position and expertise in wood procurement both in Finland and in Central Europe. We also develop and test innovative carbon cultivation methods. ”

The basic design examines the attractiveness of the business, selects the most innovative technology option and assesses the need for investment. In terms of technology, the use of green hydrogen in the production process is also being investigated. In the basic planning phase, two main location options are being assessed, which are Kotka in Finland and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

“UPM Lappeenranta’s biorefinery is a prime example of how to create a successful new business that replaces fossil raw materials. Years of investment in research, development and innovation have paid off, and we can confidently plan to grow this inspiring business, ”says Ovaska.

HS In mid – January, Finland said that Finland had two huge investments by domestic companies at stake this year. Neste is planning a new plant in either Porvoo or Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Liquid already has a biorefinery in both.

On Thursday, it became clear that UPM, in particular, has another planned destination in Rotterdam. Previously, UPM has stated that it is mapping the construction of a refinery in Mussalo, Kotka, and is considering other investment sites in Europe.