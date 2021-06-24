MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) will announce its decision on the Argentine economy this Thursday. It will announce whether the country remains in the “emerging market” category, to which it was promoted in June 2018 or go back to the “frontier market” that I had previously.

The devaluations that occurred in recent years and, above all, the capital controls and foreign exchange stocks, they played against and everything indicates that the country could be lowered.

However, the decline in this sort of ranking could paradoxically benefit Argentine stocks, particularly to ADRs listed in the United States.

It happens that the funds that build their portfolios as a replica of the frontier markets index They will have to go out to buy – they are already doing it – papers that are incorporated into that index.

Currently, Argentina has a low participation in the emerging markets index, where they are also Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. But if it is reduced to the frontier market, his weight would grow and the funds should buy more shares to cover the local share of the index.

In the list of countries considered bordering are Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Romania, Iceland, Morocco and Kenya, among others.

The Merval index rises 30% in the year and 12% so far this month. Part of this increase is due to the belief that Argentina will be downgraded according to the MSCI parameters.

