Investments | The world’s largest cable manufacturer is building the tallest building in Finland, and soon hundreds will get a new job

The world’s largest cable manufacturer is building Finland’s tallest building in Kirkkonummi. The new CEO of Prysmian Group, Massimo Battaini, explains why it is needed.

Cable winding around the factory, up and down, until it lands on the platform like a giant roller.

No one but a giant could lift this bundle of sea cables, as it weighs a whopping 10 million kilograms. If the cable were pulled straight, it would be enough from Helsinki to Tallinn and back. It has taken almost a year for the cable made in Kirkkonummi to get to this point where it is ready to be loaded onto the ship.

This sea cable reel can take a year to make. The value of one roll is tens of millions of euros.

Soon even larger rolls will be loaded onto the ships, as a platform is under construction that can hold a 20 million kilo cable roll.

The construction project is related to cable manufacturer Prysmian’s EUR 220 million factory investment, which aims to double the production of Kirkkonummi’s Pikkalan factory. Currently, the factory can filter out about 600 kilometers of submarine cable per year.

This one therefore, the tallest building in Finland is currently being built at the Pikkalan factory.

For a while, the 168-meter Näsinneula observation tower will hold the title of the tallest building in Finland, but already next year the title will be transferred to this 185-meter submarine cable manufacturing tower. The tower is needed for vertical vulcanization of cables, which is part of cable manufacturing.

“Gravity and vertical insulation help to produce a high and uniform cable. If the cable was made horizontally, quality assurance would be more difficult,” says the new CEO of Prysmian Group Massimo Battaini.

Unfortunately, the views from the top of this tower will only be admired by a select few, as the tower will not be open to the public. In observational photos, there is a viewing platform at the top of the tower with trees growing, but the completion of the platform is uncertain.

“When you don’t build at ground level, but at 185 meters, it costs a lot. We are still discussing whether it makes financial sense to make a platform at all,” says the country manager of Prysmian Group Finland Ferdinando Quartuccio.

Pikkalan’s old cable tower has great views of Pikkalanlahti.

of YIT the sea cable tower he built is rising fast, because it is being done non-stop in three shifts. The slip-casting tower can be seen growing almost before your eyes, as it is completed ten centimeters per hour, i.e. 2.4 meters per day.

Not all the people of Kirkonnumme have been excited that Finland’s tallest building is being built in the municipality. The residents’ association of Lounais-Kirkkonumme appealed against the building permit to the Helsinki Administrative Court and further to the Supreme Administrative Court. Administrative Court left the appeals unexamined, and the Supreme Administrative Court rejected the appeal leave application.

“ “Here we didn’t have to start from scratch.”

It, why the world’s largest cable manufacturer decided to choose the small Pikkala as the location for the new tower is due to the geographical location and history. Cables have been manufactured in the Pikkala area since 1961, when Nokia built the first cable manufacturing factory on the site.

“Manufacturing high-voltage marine cables is demanding, and it requires trained workers. Here, we didn’t have to start from scratch, when the necessary know-how was already ready,” says Battaini.

Marine cable splices are made by hand. The company is currently training four new "contenders".

Pikkala’s good side is also its location by the sea. Due to the transportation of the cables, the ship has to be brought close to the factory, and in Pikkala it is possible.

According to Battain, the Pikkalan factory is also in a strategically good location for customers in Northern Europe. Battaini believes that thanks to the green transition, there will be enough customers in this area in the future as well. The high-voltage marine cables manufactured by the factory are used, for example, in the electricity transmission of offshore wind farms.

Prysmian Group is the world’s largest cable manufacturer listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Its market value was more than 9.3 billion euros at the end of Friday. The company’s turnover has grown rapidly in recent years and last year it had a turnover of more than 16 billion euros and employed 30,000 people around the world.

In light of the figures, the Finnish subsidiary has also done well in recent years. Its turnover last year was 506.2 million euros, the increase to 2021 was 35.9 percent. The business profit was 3.3 million euros. According to Asiakastieto, the company had 611 employees last year. According to Prysmian, there are 650 employees. In connection with the expansion of the factory, new jobs will open for around 300 people.

Although the pace of construction of wind turbines has slowed down a bit, it does not worry the cable manufacturer, because Prysmian’s sales are not dependent on companies that build wind turbines. Most of the trade is with transmission network companies.

“Even if the entire developer market disappears, we are safe. Today, the size of the market is 20 billion euros per year. Four years ago, the size of this market was 2 billion,” says Battaini.

“So the market has grown tenfold in just three years. And it is expected to remain at this level.”

Prysmian Group Finland country manager Ferdinando Quartuccio says that the investments will bring about 300 new jobs to the factory.

Last times, cable manufacturers have been able to answer questions about the durability of cables, when there have been several incidents in Finland’s nearby waterways cable damage. According to Battain, no marine cable is completely unbreakable if someone deliberately wants to damage it, but usual damage to cables hardly occurs anymore.

“Nowadays, all customers want the cables to be installed at least two meters below the seabed, and no anchor or fishing can damage them.”

The life cycle of a high-voltage submarine cable is at least 40 years, but submarine cables that have operated for more than 60 years are still in use.

Most of the submarine cables manufactured in Finland are exported to Northern and Central Europe, such as Germany, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

Now, however, the massive roll of cable waiting on the platform is going even further. It will be exported to the United States. The cable ready for a moment will not go anywhere, because the next ship to the United States will not leave until next May.

The new submarine cable manufacturing tower is being built around the clock. The tower grows ten centimeters per hour.

Editing 30.10. 10:25 a.m.: The number of employees announced by Prysmian has been added to the story.