Investments | The food industry rejects the tax increase on sweets: Finland will lose almost a billion in investments

Investments|Confectionery manufacturers Halva and Fazer have frozen their factory construction projects due to the increase in the VAT on sweets. According to Orkla, the decision may also reduce investments from abroad.

Elintarviketeollisuus ry is concerned that the tax increase will have an impact on both the investments of Finnish food companies and the willingness of foreign food companies to invest in Finland.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) government will increase the VAT on sweets and chocolate from the current 14% to 25.5%.

“The government takes THL’s recommendations on health-based taxation into account in its tax decisions. The VAT rate for sweets and chocolate will be increased from the current reduced tax rate of 14 percent to 25.5 percent in line with the new general VAT rate,” the government’s decision announcement reads.

There is no more detailed information about the schedule of the increase yet.

Particularly CEO of the Finnish confectionery manufacturer Halva, known for its licorice Jean Karavokyros says that the company put the construction of its planned new factory on hold due to the tax increase. The value of the investment would have been approximately EUR 10–15 million.

According to Karavokyros, strong cost inflation has hit sweets significantly more than food on average. According to him, the tax increase on top of prices that have risen due to inflation will inevitably affect consumption and, with it, investments and employment in the industry.

He only feels that the tax increase on sweets is discriminatory, as the taxation of nearby product groups, such as salty, fatty and other foods containing a lot of sugar, will not increase. Thus, according to Karavokyros, the solution does not support health promotion.

“I understand that more taxes need to be collected, but it should be done equitably, for example by raising the entire food tax by 0.5 percent, which would bring at least the same tax revenue as the planned candy tax.”

Orkla Finland HR and Communications Director I was Nina says that the tax increase will not affect their investment decisions in the short term, but will reduce the predictability of the operating environment

Orkla Suomi belongs to the Norwegian Orkla Group. The company owns, for example, the Panda confectionery factory.

“We compete for investments with other Orkla markets, so we want the market to be as predictable and stable as possible,” says Olin.

“This can weaken our position when making investment decisions.”

“ “The industry is guessing which is the next group to be taxed if tax revenue is needed.”

Food Industry Association managing director Mikko Käkelä says that the tax increase targeted at sweets and chocolate is at the same time a negative message for the entire food production in Finland.

“The industry is guessing which is the next group to be taxed if tax revenue is needed.”

According to him, the unstable tax line weakens the desire of both Finnish and international food companies to invest in Finland.

According to Käkelä, this also eats up the benefits sought by the tax increase. According to the government, the decision would increase the state’s tax revenues by 85 million euros annually.

“They haven’t seen that almost a billion investments will not be implemented because of the decision.”

Also a food manufacturer Fazer said in the spring postponing the construction of a new chocolate factory in Lahti. It would be a project worth around half a billion.

Käkelä says that the increase in value added tax also encourages companies to produce as cheaply as possible and to save on quality raw materials, responsibility and product development costs. At the same time, it supports foreign cheap brands at the expense of Finnish quality brands.

Käkelä also does not believe that a tax increase is the right way to reduce the health hazards of sweets. The best option would be a common European harmonized model created to promote health.

“This model has nothing to do with health, it’s just fiscal fundraising.”