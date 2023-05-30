Investments | The company, which invests billions in Finland, has not made a profit in 26 years

Since 1997, the hydrogen economy company Plug Power has made a total of around three billion dollars in losses. The company still plans to invest almost eight billion in Finland.

According to the financial information service Refinitiv, the US company has not made a profit once since 1997. According to Refinitiv’s data, the company has accumulated a total of 2,920 million dollars in losses in 26 years. Last year, the company reported losses of 680 million dollars.

The company’s turnover has developed more favorably. In 2015, the company reported a turnover of more than 100 million dollars for the first time. Last year, the turnover had already reached more than 700 million.

This year, it expects growth to continue at a downright furious pace. Plug Power estimates that its turnover will already rise to 1.4 billion dollars this year and to more than two billion dollars next year.

The company’s CEO Andy Marsh said to HS on Tuesday, that the value of its planned investment in Finland is expected to be around six billion dollars, but the number can fluctuate by 30 percent in one direction or another. That would mean that the project would be between about 4.2 and 7.8 billion dollars, or about 3.9 and 7.3 billion euros.

Marsh admitted to HS that the company’s plans in Finland are big even for it.

According to Marsh, discussions about financing the project are ongoing, but he estimates that the financing will be 75 percent debt and 25 percent equity.

The company’s largest owner is the South Korean conglomerate SK Inc. with a 9.15 percent share. Other major owners include large investment companies such as Vanguard and Blackrock.

Plug Power is a US hydrogen economy operator. It delivers turnkey hydrogen industry solutions that enable industrial customers, such as producers of chemicals, steel, fertilizers and commercial fueling stations, to produce hydrogen on-site.

The company’s goal is to produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen daily by 2025.

The company aims to become a significant player in Europe’s transition from fossil fuels to hydrogen.

In March 2022, Plug Power opened a new European headquarters in the port of Duisburg in Germany, known for its steel industry. Duisburg is the world’s largest inland port.

In Europe, Plug Power develops light commercial vehicles with Hyvia, a joint venture formed with Renault Group.

The international energy industry think tank The Energy Transitions Commission estimates that hydrogen consumption will increase from the current consumption of 115 million tons to 500–800 million tons per year by 2050. That would mean 20–25 percent of total global energy consumption.

Plug Power there is also an interesting connection to Finland in the background.

The US ambassador to Finland spoke briefly at the press conference organized by Business Finland Douglas Hickey namely mentioned that he had previously been on the board of Plug Power for several years.

According to the documents handed over to the US market authorities, Hickey was on Plug Power’s board first from 2000 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2018.

Plug Power is the defendant in a class action brought this spring, in which the company and its management are accused of giving investors misleading information about the company’s financial situation in the fall of last year.

The lawsuit is about the fact that the company estimates its 2022 revenue to be 900-925 million dollars in connection with its second quarter interim report.

Just a couple of months later, the company warned that the turnover might fall 5-10 percent short of the previous estimate due to delays and problems in the production chain. In the end, the company’s turnover was well over 700 million dollars.

The class action is still in its early stages, as it has not yet been named the main interested party who will litigate on behalf of the other people participating in the action.

Plug Power the share is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It was listed in the fall of 1999. At its highest, the company’s share cost $1,565 in January 2000. On Tuesday, the stock cost about $8.8. At 18:30 Finnish time, the share was up almost seven percent.

Correction 30.5. at 8:30 p.m.: The company’s stock was at its highest in January 2000. The year was previously missing from the article.