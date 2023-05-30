Investments | The American Plug Power makes a billion dollar hydrogen investment in Finland

This is a significant industrial investment on a European scale.

American Plug Power says it is planning a billion-dollar hydrogen investment in Finland.

The company plans to build three hydrogen plants in three locations in Finland by the end of the current decade. The plants would be built in Kokkola, Kristiinankaupunki and Porvoo.

The company says it will make the final investment decision in 2025-2026.

The employment effects of the investment would directly be one thousand jobs and three thousand indirectly.

The matter was announced on Tuesday at a press conference organized by Business Finland in Helsinki.

The matter was announced by, among others, the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center).

