Investments | Such a company is Plug Power, which is planning billions of hydrogen investments in Finland

The US-based Plug Power has said that it is planning to invest billions of euros in hydrogen in Finland. HS found out what the colorful sky of the company founded in 1997 has been like in the hydrogen market.

American Plug Power came to Finland with a bang at the beginning of June. It told about three significant industrial grade hydrogen projects at once, promised 1,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs and said the value of the investment would be somewhere between 3.9 and 7.3 billion euros.

That is, if the investment is realized. The company said that it will make the final investment decision only in 2025–2026.

Kokkola’s administrative director Ben Weizmann and Plug Power’s CEO Andy Marsh shook hands at a press conference held at the end of May.

That leaves the Finns to wait a long couple of years to see if the big plans of the New York company come true.

Many have already dismissed the company and its plans as nonsense. But are they? It is a key issue for Finland, as the company promises to bring a huge amount of money into the country.

HS found out the background of the company founded in 1997 and what it has achieved so far.

It turned out that the company’s history is colorful.

1997–2003: In the stock market bubble

Plug Power’s story as a listed company began with a lawsuit. The company, which was founded just two years earlier, was listed on the stock exchange in 1999. In the IPO, the company’s share price was 15 dollars.

In 2000, the company’s shareholders filed a class action against the company and its executives. In the shareholders’ opinion, the company did not disclose essential matters about its situation and future prospects in connection with the listing.

According to the company, the court dismissed most of the claims in the class action, but the parties settled the remaining points of the dispute in December 2004. Plug Power agreed to pay five million dollars to settle the case.

The company the original idea was to build refrigerator-sized fuel cell power plants intended for household use, which would produce the electricity a home needs from the propane or natural gas already flowing into US homes.

“However, the home can still be connected to the electricity grid just in case,” the company writes in the documents submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the listing.

According to the company, a home power plant based on hydrogen would have improved the security of homes and reduced the need for expensive investments by electricity companies.

Plug Power’s vision seemed to bite the investors.

Andy Marsh has been CEO of Plug Power since 2008.

The joy did not last long. The it-bubble of the turn of the millennium burst, and during 2001 at the latest, Plug Power’s share price sank more permanently below the listing price.

2004–2018: IPO in jeopardy

In the year 2008 An American took over as CEO of Plug Power Andrew “Andy” Marsh. The company’s share price had fallen significantly in more than four years, and the direction did not change under Marsh’s leadership.

Around 2010, talk about home hydrogen plants had finally disappeared from the company’s annual reports. It had focused its strategy especially on the production of hydrogen-based fuel cells used in industrial transport equipment such as forklifts. Various fuel cell products are even today the company’s most significant business.

Investors were not convinced by the direction of the company in the time after the financial crisis. Its share price was so low between 2009 and 2013 that the company was on the verge of being delisted from the technology exchange Nasdaq on a couple of occasions.

In order to stay on the stock exchange, it had to raise its price artificially in 2011 by combining its shares, 10 shares into one share. The nominal price of the share thus increased tenfold.

For this reason, the share’s historical values ​​have also had to be corrected. The listing price of $15 is adjusted to $150. In this story, adjusted figures for the share price are used.

At its lowest point, the share’s adjusted closing price was $0.12 in 2012. That meant a 99.9 percent decrease from the listing price.

In 2017, the company said that it had made agreements with the e-commerce giant Amazon and the retail chain Walmart, which gave the large companies the right to buy tens of millions of the company’s shares, if they also bought the company’s products for a large enough amount.

In practice, it was a refund that Plug Power used to attract large companies as customers.

2019–2023: Investments

In spring The 2020 corona pandemic caused a noticeable, but short squat to the stock market. The market recovered quickly and sped up in an exceptionally good mood for a year and a half, boosted by tough stimulus measures.

Plug Power’s stock also started to rise again. It increased especially towards the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. There are many reasons.

One is that Plug Power’s revenue slowly started to grow. The company was also mentioned in some places among the meme stocks of the pandemic era, which means that in practice many investors bought the company’s stock on fairly simple grounds, in accordance with the recommendations shared on internet discussion boards.

However, the main reason for the increase in the company’s share price could be related to politics. Among other things, he featured climate issues in his campaigning Joe Biden won the US presidential election in November 2020, and projects related to the green transition were in the political tailwind.

Just then, Plug Power’s market value reached its highest readings in recent years, more than 36 billion dollars.

Top didn’t last long. Soon, Plug Power did a very rare trick: it said that its turnover remained negative in the last quarter of 2020.

Fortunately for the company, the situation was mostly accounting. Amazon had exercised its right granted in 2017 to buy more than 55 million shares of Plug Power at a price of about $1.2 apiece. Since the company’s share price was clearly higher than this, the company’s sales turned into a loss of more than 300 million dollars.

In 2022, Plug Power and Amazon agreed to a new similar agreement, which allows Amazon to earn the right to buy 16 million shares of Plug Power.

Exceptional share deals are an example of the company’s strategy to seek financing in recent years.

Plug Power has never made a profit. It has collected money time after time with repeated share issues.

Around many successful listed companies, there is often talk about whether the company’s profit should be distributed to investors as dividends or by buying and canceling the company’s own shares. When the number of shares decreases, the value of one remaining share increases in the same proportion.

Plug Power has done it differently. Year after year, it has increased the number of shares it issues and thus significantly diluted the value of an individual share.

At the time of its listing, there were an adjusted 4.3 million shares in the company. After the first quarter of the current year, the company said the number of shares was 600 million.

For the old shareholder, it is bad news. In addition to the drop in the share price, the ownership stake in the company brought by one share has been diluted enormously.

Plug Power has hydrogen storage and processing facilities in the United States.

In the year 2021 Plug Power reported on numerous investments and acquisitions. It said it would build green hydrogen production facilities in New York state for $290 million and in Georgia for $84 million. It said it would also build a hydrogen plant in California.

South Korean conglomerate SK invested $1.6 billion in the company, and the companies said they would build a large production facility in South Korea. Plug Power also announced joint projects with the French car manufacturer Renault and the Spanish energy company Acciona Generacion.

In 2022, Plug Power reported on hydrogen plant investments in Louisiana and Texas and the port of Antwerp in Belgium.

Belgian Minister Jan Jambon, Director of the Port of Antwerp Jacques Vandermeiren and Andy Marsh rubbed the agreement in June 2022 in New York, USA.

In a nutshell you can say that at the turn of the decade, Plug Power became active after a long steady period.

80 percent of its turnover still comes from its hydrogen-based fuel cells, but the company’s speeches and plans now flicker thoughts of a hydrogen ecosystem that extends from end to end of the value chain.

Instead of manufacturing power sources for forklifts, it wants to produce, store and transport green hydrogen and generate energy from it for various uses. It expects to produce 500 tons of pure liquid hydrogen per day in 2025 and 1,000 tons in 2028.

The company has commissioned observational photos of the equipment it has said it will use.

Especially in terms of achieving the latter goal, it is essential that Plug Power’s plans in Finland come true.

It is something that is of interest in Finland as well. According to the latest earnings release, construction has already begun on the plants coming up in Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and New York. They are significantly smaller scale projects than Plug Power’s plans in Finland.

It is somewhat unclear how much green hydrogen Plug Power is currently producing. At the end of 2022, the company announced that it intends to start producing green hydrogen in 2023.

In the investor letter after the first quarter, the company states its goal, for example, that this year the plant it is preparing for Georgia would produce 15 tons of green hydrogen per day and that it would have an additional capacity of 175 tons per day when commissioned.

Plug Power also planned an electrolysis plant for Australia. News agency Reuters said in January of this year that the company withdrew from the project due to financial reasons. According to CEO Marsh, the company could do better.