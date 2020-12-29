No Result
Investments Statistics Finland: Only investments in the information and communication sector increased in July – September

December 29, 2020
At the same time, corporate investment fell by more than nine percent overall.

Business Investments decreased by 9.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a year ago, Statistics Finland’s experimental statistics show.

Investment increased only in the information and communication sector, which grew by 4.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

In other industries, investments decreased year-on-year.

The decline was strongest in the electrical and electronics industry, 32.1 per cent, and in the metal industry, 21.6 per cent.

Investments increased further in the fourth quarter of 2019 but have declined each quarter since then.

Statistics Finland points out that when interpreting statistics, it must be borne in mind that strong fluctuations are typical of quarterly investment data.

Investment figures for previous quarters may also change, for example due to the accumulation of data and changes in the information reported by companies.

