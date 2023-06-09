publisher3i

06/09/2023 – 15:28

Largest art museum in Latin America, the Oscar Niemeyer (MON), in Curitiba, has registered its best results in terms of number of visitors and fundraising. After the suffocation caused by social isolation, the paying audience reached a historic record of 405,600 people in 2022, with box office revenue of R$ 3.8 million. As a comparison, in 2019, before the pandemic, ticket sales were BRL 2.1 million — the best result so far. The numbers are also good in terms of sponsorships. In 2021, when companies stopped promoting public events, fundraising surpassed BRL 6.6 million, almost double the balance of 2019. Last year, with the economy fully reopened, sponsorships dropped to BRL 3, 4 million — even so, the second best result in MON’s 20 years of existence. According to the director-president of the museum, Juliana Vosnika, many companies that decided to support MON in the pandemic no longer left. This is the case of companies such as the EMS laboratory, Moinhos Anaconda, Volvo and Vivo, among others. “There has been a turnaround in recent years. Before, more than 60% of resources came from public companies, such as Copel and Sanepar. The rest from the private sector. Now that ratio has reversed,” he said. For 2023, the numbers should repeat those of 2022, as the museum is increasing the number of exhibitions. In five years, according to Juliana, it quintupled. “With the resumption of the incentive law, the Rouanet Law, the support of companies and the return of the public, we will have another excellent year.”

digital commerce on the rise

the american salesforce, a world leader in CRM, exclusively released data from the Shopping Index 2023 survey to MOEDA FORTE, which points to a 7% growth in digital commerce in the 1st quarter of the year in Latin America. The result was above the 3% recorded in the last quarter of 2022, and did not follow the global index, which recorded a 2% drop. The study points out that American retail remained stable and prevented an improvement in global performance. Despite the growth of digital commerce, the average ticket fell in the region, with a decrease of US$ 0.13.

Smile, your dentist has become a robot

A He used to smileplan recently launched by Unimed Odonto, operator of dental plans at Seguros Unimed, will use artificial intelligence to carry out online consultations. The plan uses text data collected by Tina, a virtual oral health consultant created by technology company Infinitti in partnership with Unesp and Fapesp. Thus, the robot prepares personalized guidelines, such as showing when it is time to perform a routine exam,

a preventive consultation or a specific treatment.

More security abroad

Investors’ fear of the direction of the Brazilian economy this year has caused an exodus of funds abroad. XP’s largest accredited office in the South region, Allez Invest, with almost BRL 1 billion in custody, calculates that the share of investments allocated in assets outside Brazil jumped from 5% to 20% since Lula’s victory in the October elections. “Investors are cautious, looking not only for more security by dollarizing part of their investments, but looking for good assets abroad,” he said. Renan HamilkoCEO of Allez Invest.

Innovation anti-inefficiency, not against jobs

The advancement of artificial intelligence and tools such as ChatGPT could be positive for companies, according to the general director of the consultancy GfK in Latin America, Felipe Mendes. He assesses that businessmen should not adopt these innovations just for the easy path of reducing costs and jobs. “Think about how to use GPT to generate new business ideas that you’ll need people to operate on,” he said. “We need people with jobs who can buy our products and services! You, entrepreneur or e-commerce manager, are in a privileged place for this.”

More than half a billion in tourism in the Northeast

O Taua Groupa chain of hotels and resorts with operations in Minas Gerais, Goiás and São Paulo, will invest more than R$ 500 million with its own resources to build its newest and largest project: the Taua Resort Joao Pessoa. It will be the first indoor water park in the region. The new resort — the chain’s first on the coast — will be at the Cabo Branco Tourist Hub, in the capital of Paraíba. The company acquired a land of 300 thousand square meters, by the sea, within the urban area, close to several tourist attractions in an area of ​​the Atlantic Forest. daniel checker, heir and president of the group, foresees the inauguration of the complex for New Year’s Eve 2026. The hotel chain ended 2022 with R$ 425 million in revenue and projects R$ 550 million for this year. The forecast is that the new resort will open with revenues of around R$ 250 million and will represent a quarter of the company’s revenues.

“Now everything is in order. The guidelines are already well defined. We are going to approve it, Brazil really needs the reform, more than you can imagine.”

Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance, on the Tax Reform proposal that the government will submit to Congress

The sea is for yachts

If there is any crisis in the economy, it is definitely not in the nautical sector. The Okean Group, which manufactures luxury boats by the Italian Ferretti Yachts in the country, should close the year with revenues of R$ 400 million. The number is 170% above 2022, when it registered R$ 150 million. The growth projection is also related to the expansion of the shipyard to 11,000 m², the investment for the acquisition of the largest travel lift in Latin America, a crane capable of moving boats of up to 220 tons, in addition to serial manufacturing in the second half of Ferretti Yachts 1000 in Brazil — valued from BRL 60 million.
























