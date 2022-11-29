Once everything around it collapsed, only the sports area remained. A temporary and deceptive void, because it hides the reconstruction work with which the property will present itself with the organizational chart of the new era. But today there are two references, Federico Cherubini behind the desk and Massimiliano Allegri on the pitch, with their respective staff. And as far as the coach is concerned, it’s also news, for all the times he’s been considered in the balance and instead he’s always there while the rest is gone. The independent track of the technical events compared to the corporate ones is what already indicates the road for the market to come, starting from January.