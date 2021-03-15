Investments Porvoo lost Neste’s billion-dollar investment, but knew how to expect disappointment – “We would have liked to have taken jobs in Finland and Porvoo”

Jaakko Jalonen (SD), Chairman of the Porvoo City Board, says that after the initial shock, he has tried to focus on the positive development of Neste’s current operations in Porvoo.

Liquid has chosen Rotterdam in the Netherlands instead of Porvoo its new biodiesel refinery location.

Chairman of the Porvoo City Council Jaakko Jalonen (sd) notes that the news of a billion-dollar investment passing by is no longer there as great a shock as in early March, when the matter was reported only on the basis of unofficial information.

“At first it felt like we lost something, but we haven’t lost anything, we just don’t get more. On the contrary, in Finland, Porvoo’s position in Neste’s operations has been emphasized, ”says Jalonen.

Kauppalehti reported in early March that Neste is leaning towards Rotterdam in the project. At the time, Jalonen told HS that he was shocked by the news.

“All of this has been predictable. There have been and often are indications that there is no smoke without fire. Unfortunately, this was also the case here. ”

Jalonen says that Neste’s reasons for investing in Rotterdam are understandable. According to Neste, the difference in costs is significant in favor of Rotterdam.

According to Kauppalehti’s sources, the investment in Rotterdam would be about EUR 500 million cheaper for the company than the investment in Porvoo. According to HS sources, the amount is in the right direction.

Neste already has refineries in both Porvoo and Rotterdam.

“From Finland’s point of view, this is a two-barreled thing. On the other hand, the success of a state-owned company is good for Finland in any case, but we would have liked to have taken jobs in Finland and Porvoo, ”says Jalonen.

The Finnish state owns almost 36 percent of Neste’s shares.

Jalonen is confident that Neste will continue its operations in Porvoo. Neste finished last year to close the Naantali refinery.

“Now we have to do what we can to keep Neste’s operations and develop them so that they are competitive in Porvoo. I don’t see a danger in the long run that Neste will no longer be in Porvoo. ”

Neste employs about 5,000 people worldwide, of which less than 4,000 are in Finland. The company’s refinery complex in Finland consists of five production lines. Four of the lines are located in Porvoo and one is located in Naantali.

The Neste refinery in Porvoo employs about 1,150 people. About 350 people have worked in Naantali.