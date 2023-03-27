A 32 million euro investment to expand the Novartis Italia production site in Torre Annunziata, Naples. The plan, which received the approval of the commissioner for the Zes (Special Economic Zone) of Campania, Giuseppe Romano, envisages “the creation of a space dedicated to development, innovation and new technologies in the field of Life Scienceswhich will make it possible to reach more and more patients around the world by focusing on cutting-edge technologies and enhancing the site’s production capacity”, explains the Italian branch of the Swiss pharmaceutical group.

Today – underlines the company in a note – the Novartis Campus of Torre Annunziata represents one of the most important industrial centers in Southern Italy, specialized in the production of life-saving drugs mainly in the oncology, cardiovascular and neuroscience areas for the whole world, with a strategic value for the group on a global level. “The Torre Annunziata site represents a flagship for us – he declares Valentino Confalone, CEO and Country President of Novartis Italy – This new milestone reaffirms the importance of creating virtuous collaborations with local institutions for the benefit of the attractiveness and productive growth of areas with high potential for technological development, which can contribute to the innovation of our sector”. Sabino Di Matteo affirms, CEO of the Novartis Torre Annunziata Campus: “The plant is one of the group’s most strategic sites in the world for solid oral products. The quality and expertise of the site’s human resources, combined with the significant investments in technology and infrastructure, will enhance our ability to reach more and more patients around the world with essential and innovative medicines”.

In 2021 – recalls Novartis – the Torre Annunziata site was certified by the American drug agency FDA and in 2022 the regulatory authorities approved production for the Chinese market, consolidating the production capacity of the hub which in the last year has exceeded 100 million packs per year and is expected to prospectively reach almost 150 million packs per year relating to more than 118 markets worldwide. Thanks to the new investment plan Novartis Italia – which in 2022 achieved a turnover of over 1.7 billion euros, 78 million of which obtained thanks to exports – further strengthens its commitment to generating value and innovation in the main therapeutic areas in which he works.