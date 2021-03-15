Investments Neste to build a giant refinery in the Netherlands instead of Finland – The cost advantage for Rotterdam was “very, very large,” says the CEO

Neste’s CEO does not say how much cheaper the possible refinery investment will be in Rotterdam than in Porvoo.

Fuel refiner CEO of Neste Peter Vanacker does not say how much cheaper a possible new refinery investment will be in Rotterdam than in Porvoo.

Neste announced on Monday that it is considering a new refinery investment in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The company made calculations between two locations, Rotterdam and Porvoo. In both places, the company already has a refinery. Porvoo is no longer competing for investment.

“We are not commenting on the exact amount, but it is clear that the difference in favor of Rotterdam is very, very large,” Vanacker says.

Kauppalehti previously said that the cost advantage in favor of Rotterdam is about half a billion euros. HS sources confirm that the amount is in the right direction.

“We don’t comment on the information that circulated in the press,” Vanacker says.

Vanacker says that no single reason rocked the scale in Rotterdam ‘s favor.

According to the company, Porvoo lost the race due to raw material procurement opportunities, investment and operating costs, infrastructure, low-carbon commodity solutions, local synergy and incentive reasons, and the general market situation.

According to the company, the main factors influencing the cost difference are logistics costs, site-specific construction costs and the availability of low-carbon hydrogen. Rotterdam benefits from, among other things, the proximity of new markets for renewable aviation fuel and renewable polymers and chemicals, as well as proximity to raw material sources.

With regard to infrastructure, Vanacker refers, inter alia, to a large-scale carbon capture and storage project in the Rotterdam port area, in which emissions from industrial plants in the area are recovered and transported by pipeline to the North Sea coast, where they are stored at an depleted gas source. The pipeline is becoming a common infrastructure in the area to which all companies are allowed to join. The final investment decision for the project is expected as early as next year, and the system should be operational by 2024.

The system offers one solution to how Neste will be able to achieve its goal of making its production carbon neutral by 2035.

“It was one of the important criteria. Not only because a similar system can be developed itself, but in Rotterdam, preparations are well under way, ”says Vanacker.

According to Vanacker, today’s decision cannot be interpreted as a message that the company is abandoning the Porvoo refinery.

“Kilpilahti is one of the most competitive refineries in Europe. It’s also a very complex refinery that makes specialty products, ”he says.

“We have invested EUR 2 billion in the Kilpilahti area over five years. We will continue to invest in Porvoo. We are also working for carbon neutrality in Porvoo, and in connection with this we have about 80 projects under investigation. In Porvoo, we are also investigating the replacement of crude oil with recycled raw materials such as residues and waste. These are also important investments for the future. ”

At issue is not yet a final investment decision, but preparations and calculations will continue for months. Vanacker says the company’s board will make the final investment decision at the end of this year or early next year.