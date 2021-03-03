Investments Minister of Economic Affairs Lintilä on the escape of Neste’s giant investment in Rotterdam: “This is disappointing, of course”

According to Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center), an analysis of what can be done better in the future is now needed.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) describes the probable escape of Neste’s giant investment to Rotterdam instead of Porvoo as disappointing.

Neste plans to build a renewable diesel refinery in either Porvoo or Rotterdam. Kauppalehti reported on Wednesday morningthat Neste is leaning towards Rotterdam.

According to the experts interviewed by HS, Rotterdam also seems to be a more likely location for the refinery than Porvoo.

“These are on the move all the time. There is a global race for investment. – It is great that Finland is an alternative. Of course, this is disappointing, of course. But what we can do better in the future must be analyzed, ”said Minister of Economic Affairs Lintilä as he walked to the Estate House to negotiate the government’s coronavirus measures.

At the end of February, Lintilä said in an interview with HS that there are 5–6 billion investment projects on the table of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

It was emphasized to HS from Neste on Wednesday that a decision on the location has not yet been made. Chairman of the Porvoo City Council Jaakko Jalonen (sd) told HS was shocked by the news. According to him, the city last contacted Neste on Monday, and the company has not given any indication that there will be no investment in Porvoo.

“We still have the impression that we are in the race,” Jalonen said.

Neste is due to announce the location of the refinery in March. The price tag of the investment is in the billion-dollar range.