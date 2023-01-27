Investments | Last year, for the first time, as much was invested in the green transition as in fossil fuels

However, according to estimates, investments should triple in order to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

In the world as much money was invested last year in the replacement of fossil fuels as in the production of oil, gas and coal, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

This is the first time that the amount of money invested in the clean energy transition reached the same level as the amount of money invested in fossil fuel production.

A total of 1.1 trillion dollars, or more than a trillion euros, was invested in the transition to clean energy worldwide. On an annual level, the threshold of one trillion dollars has never before been broken in investments used for a clean transition.

Almost a third more money was invested in the transition last year than in 2021.

However, the amount is only a small part of the amount needed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and slow down climate change. According to estimates, annual investments should triple this decade in order to achieve zero emissions globally by 2050.

Sun- and wind power collected the largest investment pots last year. Almost 500 billion dollars were invested in them, 17 percent more than last year.

However, electric cars came in a good second with investments of around 470 billion dollars. Investment in electric cars has been on the rise in recent years. They invested 54 percent more than in 2021.

Almost half of global energy transition investments were made in China. The second largest investment was in the EU, and the third largest in the USA.

The amount of 1.1 trillion dollars covers the money invested in the introduction of clean energy technology, but not the sums invested in, for example, the expansion and strengthening of power grids or clean energy supply chains. In total, about 1.6 trillion dollars were invested in all of these last year.