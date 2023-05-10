Economics is a science that studies how wealth is produced, distributed, and consumed in a society. It is a complex discipline that addresses various theories and practices for managing and growing money.

One of the main concerns of citizens is how to protect their savings from inflation. In this sense, investing in Investment Units (UDIS) can be an interesting option.

What are the UDIS?

The UDIS are units of value that are based on the increase in prices, that is, on inflation. They were created in 1995 by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) in order to maintain the purchasing power of money. The value of the UDI on February 8 was 7.70 pesos, and since its creation it has been increasing.

Alfredo Huerta, an academic from the Business School of the Universidad Panamericana (UP), explains that UDIS allow money to be protected from inflation and maintain purchasing power. However, he clarified that this does not imply an improvement in the standard of living.

Why invest in UDI?

One of the ways to invest in UDIS is through UDIBonos, a low-risk instrument offered by the federal government for the development of projects. Adolfo Ruiz, director of communication and public relations and personal finance specialist at the Ve por Más (BX+) bank, indicates that you can invest in UDIBonos starting at 100 UDIS, that is, around 770 pesos.

The term of the UDIBonos is 3, 5 and 10 years, and they pay interest every semester with a fixed interest rate. This means that the investment will not experience variations due to possible changes in interest rates, as long as the indicated term is respected. In addition, it is known from the beginning how much is going to be received, which offers additional security.

Advantages of investing in UDI Bonds

The main advantage of investing in UDIBonos is the protection of money from inflation. In periods of high inflation, purchasing power is seriously affected, and traditional investments may not be enough to cover the cost of living. In this sense, the UDIBonos guarantee a return above inflation, which makes it possible to maintain the lifestyle over time.

Another advantage is the security offered by the instrument. As it is an investment in the federal government, it is considered a low-risk instrument. In addition, it is known from the beginning how much is going to be received, which avoids unpleasant surprises.

Disadvantages of UDI Bonds

However, like any financial instrument, UDIBonos also have their drawbacks. The main one is that you will not be able to dispose of your money in the medium and long term, at least in three years. In addition, although the rate you contracted does not vary, as there is a variation in the price at which a UDIBono is listed, the price of the instrument can be “depressed”. That is why it is important to have it until the expiration of the contract.

On the other hand, when inflation goes down, or is controlled, it is not convenient to invest in UDIBonos, since they offer little return.

Comparison with other financial instruments

If we compare the UDIBonos with other financial instruments, such as the Cetes, we can see that each one has its pros and cons. The Cetes, for example, “offer greater liquidity and are designed to be titles with a shorter term,” said Adolfo Ruiz from BX+. However, in a period of rising inflation, investing in Cetes may not be enough to hedge against inflation.

Compared to investing in dollars, the UDIBonos come out ahead. If we talk about the peso against the dollar, in the last 10 years the peso has depreciated around 4%, while the UDIBonos, in the same period, have paid 5.8% on average; “You are beating the exchange rate,” said Alfredo Huerta.