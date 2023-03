Fixed asset investments in China rose 5.5% in January/February year-on-year. The information was disclosed this Wednesday, 15, by the country’s National Statistics Office (NBS). Economists consulted by the Wall Street Journal forecast a rise of 4.5%.

Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

The post Investments in fixed assets in China rise 5.5% and exceed forecasts appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Investments #fixed #assets #China #rise #exceed #forecasts #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO