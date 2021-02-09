Investments Fintoil, which processes crude pine oil, is building a EUR 100 million refinery in Hamina

Construction work in the port area of ​​Hamina will begin in February.

Crude pine oil processing company Fintoil is building a EUR 100 million biorefinery in Hamina. The company announced on Tuesday that it had sealed the biorefinery’s investment decision. It received an environmental permit in November.

Construction work in the port area of ​​Hamina will begin in February and commercial operations are scheduled to begin in summer 2022.

The production plant refines crude pine oil, a by-product of the softwood pulp industry, into a raw material for renewable diesel. According to the company, this is the world’s third largest tall oil refinery.

The company aims for a turnover of approximately EUR 150 million and will directly employ approximately 35 people and indirectly approximately 100 people.