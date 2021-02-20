Investments Finland may receive several billion investments in the near future – “We have 5–6 billion projects on the table,” says Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä in an interview with HS

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä believes that there will still be a large class of battery business in Finland. In his opinion, the permitting process for factories should be developed.

Last weeks is talked a lot of the two billion-dollar investments that may come to Finland. Both Neste and UPM are considering a construction site for their renewable diesel refinery.

More than a week ago, the implementation of one giant project was confirmed when Metsä Group announced that it would build a 1.6 billion pulp mill in Kemi.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (center) says that Finland actually has a lot more at stake.

“We have 5 to 6 billion investment projects on the table at the ministry. I do not remember that in four years there would have been so many investments in such an acute phase at the same time being processed. These are all in the settlement phase in about a year. ”

Liquid has said it will make a decision on the location as early as this spring. It and UPM’s project are included in the Lintilä chapter. He refuses to disclose anything else – except that there is at least one battery project among them and both domestic and foreign players are involved.

So what are the companies asking for, and what is it possible for the government to do in general so that the investment comes to Finland?

“Usually, companies are mostly looking for a conversational connection, and at least not talking about money directly very often in the beginning. We want information as if it were a complete package. There is more and more discussion about licensing, for example. It clearly increased after the Finnpulp case, ”says Lintilä.

The Supreme Administrative Court denied a good year ago An environmental permit for a large pulp mill planned by Finnpulp in Kuopio. The decision was shocking because the project had been prepared for years.

According to Lintilä, it would be good to have predictability in the processing of environmental permits, for example.

Investment According to Lintilä, companies that are considering are interested in both the costs of the investment and the operating phase. It is difficult for the state to directly influence investment costs.

“Development support can be provided through Business Finland, and we can build infrastructure, such as roads or railways. This is what the Kemi project, for example, has promised to do. These means are quite traditional. Otherwise, support is limited by EU rules. For example, we have told UPM that all the stones will be turned over what subsidies are available. But we do not yet know any figures about that project, ”says Lintilä.

Figures are needed before the grant amounts can be assessed.

Various EU or domestic financial instruments can also be used. Metsä Group’s project has financing guaranteed by both Finnvera and the European Investment Bank.

Lintilän according to companies, they usually reduce costs ten years from now when a decision is made.

“Logistics is a terribly important issue. Likewise, the availability of labor is an extremely important issue. We absolutely need labor from abroad. Otherwise it is not enough. ”

Taxation is important for energy and fuel taxes because they directly affect production costs. Lintilä says that some years ago, Finland lost an investment of well over one billion euros due to the industrial electricity tax. Last autumn, the tax was reduced to the minimum level allowed by the EU.

“It’s also embarrassing if construction costs in another country are simply hundreds of millions cheaper. We cannot properly compensate for that with any support, ”says Lintilä.

The Ministry appoints a contact person for the company, who manages the project, coordinates contacts with various parties and explores opportunities.

According to Lintilä, it is sometimes a surprise, especially for foreign companies, that a minister can come to a meeting without prior agreement. “Border fences are so low for us.”

To the ribbon The construction of a battery cluster in Finland has been a matter of heart during the ministerial period. He has traveled with the “battery crew” and Business Finland around the world on battery issues many times, most recently a year ago just before the start of the corona lock in the United States.

Domestic-powered battery metal processing operations have sprung up in Finland, and Valmet Automotive is already building its second battery system assembly plant. Fortum, on the other hand, is building battery recycling plants.

However, the highest value-added factories in the battery value chain, ie the production of cathode material and the battery cell factory, are missing, even though work has been done to achieve them for some time.

Lintilä refuses to say anything about their fate but assures that he trusts the development of the industry.

“Hardly very many would have believed in 2016, when Terrafame was rescued, that a battery chemical plant would be launched there this spring, which would increase the value added enormously. We are constantly moving to more advanced production. It only requires a lot of footwork and tenacious forging. ”

However, whether there was a battery factory or anything else coming to Finland, it would be desirable, according to Lintilä, that the investment would not be caught in the slowness of the permit and appeal procedure.

“It is not a question of compromising environmental protection at all, but of making the system more technically flexible. That, for example, an environmental permit should be given in advance for an emission fork and that fork could then be complained about in advance. The company could start preparing the project under these boundary conditions. Many foreign companies are not ready to wait four years for a complaint process. ”

Gone a couple of weeks have been good for investment. In addition to the Kemi plant, Fintoil said it was building a tall oil plant in Hamina. However, building a massive wood-based process industry is not to everyone’s liking.

Lintilä does not understand criticism.

“Finland will not succeed in anything other than getting jobs, investments and GDP. We have a huge investment deficit. Since the financial crisis, depreciation has always been higher than investment. ”

According to Lintilä, the fact is that many large investments are still related to the forest industry.

“I’ve always said that Finland lives from the tree and reach. The new industry is represented, for example, by the battery industry, and then, of course, there are many different services. That’s where it starts, but the competition for investment is really fierce and completely global. ”

From autumn Until then, poor communication between government and business has been discussed from time to time. According to Lintilä, the connection between at least his ministry and the companies has worked well.

Lintilä often defends the business perspective at government tables, whether it is the plight of tourism entrepreneurs or restaurants or cost issues that are important to industry.

Now Lintilä is worried about whether Finnish companies will get involved in growth when the economy starts after the corona epidemic.

“I think our gaze is too on our toes, even though we should already be looking up. The epidemic situation is still serious, but sometimes this is overcome. Then we need to have a plan in place for how salesmen and women in companies can get into the world. Not to stay on the line when others are already on the move. ”