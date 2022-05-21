Investments Finland exits Russian gas with investment of hundreds of millions of euros – This is known from the Exemplar ship arriving in the Baltic Sea

Finland leases a lng terminal ship from Excelerate Energy in the United States under a long-term agreement.

Finland seeks to replace Russian natural gas with a major investment in a lng terminal vessel.

Gasgrid, a state-owned company responsible for gas transmission, and Excelerate Energy in the United States have done for ten years charter lng terminal vessel Exemplar. Lng is liquefied natural gas that can be transported by tankers over long distances.

Gasgrid estimates that the total cost of the terminal vessel project under the 10-year lease is approximately EUR 460 million. In addition, there are costs associated with the volume of use.

The length of the lng terminal vessel chartered by Finland is 291 meters and the width is 43 meters. Once the ship is anchored, the liquefied natural gas is re-vaporized on board.

What exactly is Exemplar, on which Finland’s energy security is now based?

Floating lng terminal ship means a terminal anchored to a port facility. Once the ship is anchored, the liquefied natural gas is re-vaporized on board the ship, which in turn is transferred to the existing gas network via a connecting pipeline in the port facilities.

Arriving in Finland, the lng terminal ship Exemplar is 291 meters long and 43 meters wide, says Gasgrid. For example, the cruise ship Silja Symphony is 203 meters long and 32 meters wide.

The vessel has a capacity of about 151,000 cubic meters, which is equivalent to more than 60 Olympic-size swimming pools. The terminal ship can hold about 68 thousand tons of lng when fully loaded, which means about 1,050 gigawatt hours of energy.

The ship has an evaporation capacity of 140 gigawatt hours per day. The steaming capacity is up to more than 40 terawatt hours per year.

CEO of Gasgrid Olli Sipilän In recent weeks, gas demand in Finland has been around 40 gigawatt hours a day. Finland’s annual demand for natural gas has been about 25 terawatt hours, of which industry uses just over 14 terawatt hours.

When the terminal vessel is commissioned, it will start delivering lng in separate tankers from the world market. One unloading of a tanker takes about a day.

According to Gasgrid, potential lng-producing countries could include Australia, the United States, Malaysia, Algeria, Norway and Qatar.

Floating lng terminal ship Anemplar anchored in the harbor.

Terminal ship the disposal site is in southern Finland. The exact location of this on the ship has not yet been determined.

However, suitable new port structures will be built for Exemplar on the Estonian coast in addition to Finland. If the construction work is completed first in Estonia, the terminal ship will be placed there to await the completion of the Finnish port structures.

According to Gasgrid’s assessment, Finnish port structures will be completed by the end of the year at the earliest, if there are no delays in the process related to permits or construction. The timing and availability of Estonian port facilities will be investigated.

Terminal ship would like to be available as early as next winter. According to Gasgrid’s project plan, commissioning could also take place in the last quarter of 2023.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikon According to (Central), Excelerate Energy, the operator of the terminal vessel, has said that the project’s schedule goal is demanding. According to Saarikko, however, the company is committed to it.