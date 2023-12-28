Investments | Entrepreneurs' poll: Ay business is a bigger investment brake than Russia

“I hope that the unions take a mirror and stop shooting themselves in the foot. If anyone needs investments, it's the Finnish Dunari,” says Mikael Pentikäinen, CEO of Suomen Yrittäjie, in a press release.

Finland According to a recent poll of entrepreneurs, the trade union movement is a bigger investment brake than Russia, which is waging an aggressive war of aggression in Ukraine.

The result comes from Yrittäjägallup, which surveyed the views of small and medium-sized companies. It was answered by more than 1,200 SME representatives.

Of the entrepreneurs who responded to the entrepreneur gallup, 55 percent of the respondents listed the operation of the ay store as reducing their willingness to invest. This is the first time that the ay business has been named the biggest investment brake in the entrepreneur gallup.

SME entrepreneurs consider weak economic prospects to be the second biggest obstacle to investment (53 percent of respondents) and Russia's activities as the third biggest (48 percent).

“I hope that the unions take a mirror and stop shooting themselves in the foot. If anyone needs investments, it's the Finnish Dunari,” says Suomen Yrittäjie's CEO Mikael Pentikäinen in the bulletin.

Industry Association told on Thursday about the extensive events organized in February of political strikes. The two-day strike affects, among other things, Neste's Porvoon refinery and Naantali's terminal operations and several companies in the basic chemical industry, especially in Uusimaa and Ostrobothnia. The strikes directly affect 2,000 employees, but a total of 7,000 people work in the strike areas. In addition to this, subcontractors also work in strike areas.

Two weeks ago, on December 14, extensive political strikes halted public transport in Helsinki and other cities, among other things.

The trade union movement opposes the government's policy with strikes, which would weaken the position of workers and the ay movement. With its strike, Teollisuusliitto opposes, among other things, limiting political strikes, expanding local bargaining, making it easier to conclude fixed-term employment contracts, making the first day of sick leave unpaid and making it easier to dismiss.

Pentikäinen says in the release that there is “very widespread dissatisfaction” with the ay movement in companies. This was also evident in the stories published by HS in mid-December. First, CEO of Kangasa-based underwear manufacturer Tam-Silk Kati Saari you said harshly the strike organized in mid-December.

“Be ashamed, grown people, and come and try sometime what this trying is really like. Good to be in halls of mirrors [toisten rahoilla] living on a monthly salary. Detached from the world. And think about how many companies you will throw into the abyss”, Saari wrote on Linkedin.

Later, many other entrepreneurs vented their anger on HS. Many criticized the strike because its proxies are small businessmen, for whom the busiest season of the year is underway.

Pentikäinen finds the situation unfortunate. At the same time, he also accuses some trade unions of systematically fueling the confrontation. Pentikäinen does not name the associations.

“The increase in criticism is explained by the political strike, of which there are recent bitter experiences. It is difficult for entrepreneurs to understand why strikes are aimed at preventing it from being easier for companies to operate and employ,” he says in the announcement.

Small ones and 1,240 SME representatives responded to the Yrittäjägalup, which explores the views of medium-sized companies. The survey was conducted at Verian, or the former Kantar Public, right under the last strike from the 4th to the 12th. december The confidence interval of the survey is 2.8 percentage points in each direction.

Correction 28.12. 12:24 p.m.: The news initially stated that the two-day strikes will affect approximately 9,000 employees. In reality, the strike directly affects 2,000 workers, but a total of 7,000 people work in the strike areas.

Correction 28.12. at 17:21 The news previously incorrectly mentioned that the strike would concern Neste's Naantali refinery, although it concerns Naantali's terminal operations.