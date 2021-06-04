On the other side of the pond, in his field of Durazno, the businessman Alejandro Bulgheroni He spoke of his investments, of the need to work on free trade agreements or “country-country” treaties. with the idea of ​​promoting competitiveness and clarified that without “flexibility” it is very difficult to achieve it.

For the executive of the Bridas Group, “We have to be able to compete for free trade agreements or for country-country agreements. And if we do not obtain that flexibility, it will be very difficult for us to compete, “said the executive of the Bridas Group.

Bulgheroni, who has numerous investments in Uruguay, assured that is killed “improving the profitability of the company” and that it can lower costs by 5% in an effort to “be more competitive”, but that all that effort is diluted when when you enter the exporting country and you have to pay an income tax “of 10 or 15%”.

For the employer, under these conditions it is “it is very difficult to compete when there are other countries like Chile or New Zealand, like many countries in the world that they have free trade agreements, or country-country treaties. “” When we have these investments and we don’t have treaties, then we can no longer compete, “he said.

During the interview with the Uruguayan morning newspaper, the Argentine businessman followed that line and assured that “One can have great possibilities because it has the humid Pampas, or because it has copper, or oil, but then you have to be competitive and develop that product. “

The executive also noted: “The productivity of machines is much higher than the productivity of people. More when they are repetitive jobs, and the machine does not complain, nor does it go on strike. Yes sometimes it breaks, but you have to have good maintenance. Always behind are the people managing all this. The main thing is that people are happy doing what they have to do. “

“But when there are Salary Councils that you do not manage within your company, then there are problems that often take a country or a company out of competitiveness. And this is what all economic actors in a country have to understand. “, he pointed out. And I add: “It is not only that a politician or a businessman has to understand it, the unions also have to understand it.”

In that sense, he clarified that “How to think about the new economy of the new world. Being more competitive and more efficient.”

The businessman who has numerous investments in the neighboring country, also spoke about his meeting with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, whom he invited to his dairy in Durazno to talk about his investments and tell him how his productivity has improved. Bulgheroni, moreover, He took advantage of the meeting to highlight his interest in continuing to invest in that country.

“On several occasions the president told me that they wanted to visit us, because what we were doing seemed very important to them. It is one of the most important investments in the country. Logically one thing is to speak in an office in Montevideo and another is to see what is being done “, he counted. And he detailed: “When these things happen, I speak little. For me, those who have to speak are the actors who are doing the work every day.”

“It was very, very interesting for all of us to be able to tell the president what we are doing. How we had come to have 40 liters per day per production cow, which is not a very easy thing, and how we were increasing day by day, “he said.

I hope Uruguay allows more business to be done. And that “allow” is not that the government is going to tell us “Do or don’t do”, rather, the conditions have to be met so that the entrepreneur can do a profitable business. If the business is not profitable for the entrepreneur, he will not do it. It is one thing that goes without saying, but it is reality.

When asked about Mercosur and Uruguay’s idea of ​​speaking …, Bulgheroni replied: “I am not going to tell the president or the presidents of Mercosur what they have to do. All I can say is what happens to me when I want to compete. “

Specifically on what he likes most about Uruguay when making investments, the head of the Bridas Group clarified that “you can work in the long term without changing and managing prices.” “When you want to invest for the long term, that they are not managing their sale price tomorrow is very positive“.

In this regard, he also clarified: “Here there are also some problems with all collective bargaining agreements. And he explained:” I produce olive oil and the salary advice is made by a man who makes another type of oil and has no the same conditions. And labor may be non-existent in your business, while for us it has a very big impact, “and then,” when those things happen, what happens is that you try to stop using labor, “he said. .

YN