Bitcoin surprised investors in the first two months of 2023. The crypto asset rose 41% after going from US$ 16,600 to US$ 23,400. He wasn’t the only one who did well. Ethereum, the second most famous cryptocurrency, is up 36% over the same period. However, anyone looking only at the 2023 performance of bitcoin and ethereum can be mistaken. Investing in cryptocurrencies is the same as putting your money on a roller coaster. Sometimes it accelerates and goes up, sometimes it falls with immense force. Proof of this was the 64.3% drop in bitcoin and 67.5% in ethereum in 2022. For Guilherme Bento, specialist at Acqua Vero, the lows of the previous year are directly linked to the increase in US interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed Funds went from 0% to 0.25% and went to 4.5% and 4.75% per annum. “The higher the Fed interest rate, the lower the value of bitcoin and ethereum,” said Bento.

Even so, some analysts see bitcoin and ethereum as good investment opportunities. For Raquel Vieira, cryptocurrency specialist at Top Gain, one reason for this is the fact that the crypto market has anticipated the American monetary tightening. “At the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, the crypto world priced in the interest rate hike before it even started.” Vinicius Bazan, crypto asset analyst at Empiricus, agrees and says that this movement, to get ahead of the market, is now happening again. “The expectation is that inflation has begun to be controlled and should gradually reach the target, which could mean an easing of monetary tightening, making room for assets such as bitcoin and ethereum.”

REALITY These are expectations that are in the hands of the Fed. At the end of January, at the last meeting of the Fomc — the committee that decides on the American interest rate, like the Brazilian Copom — the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, made his strategy clear. When asked whether the Fed would put an end to monetary tightening as of the May 3, 2023 meeting, as the market priced in just one more interest rate hike (0.25%) for the March 22 meeting, Powell denied the possibility. “Let’s wait for more concrete data that inflation is under control,” he said. “Until that happens, we will continue to raise interest rates. We have a different view from the market.”

It is precisely this risk that the investor must pay attention to. According to Guilherme Bento, from Acqua Vero, the risk is high. “The market could be pricing one thing and the Fed saying another,” he said. “This could negatively impact the crypto world, causing further capital flight.” He comments that an adjustment of 0.25% should take place at the March and May 2023 meetings. “After these two increases, it is possible to say that the end of the bull cycle may be close.”

The investor must assess this risk to estimate whether it is worth entering the cryptocurrency market. And then there is the profile of each one. Vinicius Bazan, from Empiricus, says that if the profile is conservative, the ideal is not to have exposure to this market because of the volatility. “Bitcoin rose 41% in two months, but nothing prevents it from falling 30% in March. The short term is unstable.” For this reason, according to him, the conservative profile must have a maximum of 1% of their equity in cryptos. The bold must have only 5%.

If the investor believes that the market expectations for 2023 can be confirmed, the profit with bitcoin can reach almost 30%, since the forecast of analysts is that the asset ends 2023 at the level of US$ 30 thousand. Ethereum could reach $2,500, upside potential of 51%. The chances of profits exist. As long as the investor knows how to withstand the high volatility of this roller coaster.