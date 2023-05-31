Investments | A huge hydrogen investment would bring 1,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs to Finland – This is how the cities comment

The cities at the center of investment news were jubilant on Tuesday about a possible billion investment.

30.5. 15:06 | Updated 11:18

To Finland a billion dollar hydrogen investment is planned. US-based Plug Power says it is planning a billion-dollar hydrogen investment in Finland.

The company plans to build three hydrogen plants in three locations in Finland by the end of the current decade. The plants would be built in Kokkola, Kristiinankaupunki and Porvoo.

The investments would directly bring one thousand jobs and indirectly three thousand jobs.

Observation picture of the hydrogen plant.

of the Porvoon facility is intended to produce up to 100 tons of hydrogen per day by 2030.

The Kokkolan facility is expected to produce 85 tons of liquid hydrogen per day and up to 700 kilotons of green ammonia per year with 1 gigawatt of electrolysis.

According to Business Finland, liquid green hydrogen produced in Kokkola would be sufficient for export to Western Europe in addition to local needs. Hydrogen and green ammonia are planned to be exported to Europe through the port of Kokkola.

On the other hand, it is planned to build a 1 gigawatt electrolysis plant in Kristiinaukaupunki. It is supposed to be done near the former coal power plant.

In the planned plants in Finland, green hydrogen will be produced using Plug Power’s PEM electrolyzer and liquefaction technology.

Green hydrogen is an essential part of decarbonisation in Europe. It reduces dependence on fossil fuels in the production of green steel (direct reduced iron, DRI).

Investments realization is not yet certain. Plug Power says that it will make the final investment decision in 2025–2026.

Mayor of Porvoo Jukka-Pekka Ujula told HS on Tuesday that according to preliminary estimates, hundreds of industrial jobs could be coming to Porvoo.

“For us, discussions have been going on for close to a year, and with Business Finland, certainly longer. We think it is very likely that we will reach the finish line”, said Ujula.

In Business Finland’s press release, Ujula was happy that a “significant cleantech concentration” is now developing in Porvoo.

“We are happy to welcome international operators to the Kilpilahti area of ​​Porvoo, which is central to the green transition in Finland and throughout Northern Europe due to its location. The conversation with Plug has been open and uncomplicated, which is important for the success of the process,” says Ujula.

Mayor of Kokkola Stina Mattila told HS that the investment news is a great continuation of the green transition investments made in Kokkola recently.

“Kokkola takes the green transition seriously and is proud of the trust shown in them. Plug Power is a factor to be taken seriously in the industry,” said Mattila.

“A super great thing both for Kokkola and for the whole of Finland.”

Kokkola’s director of development Jon Sandberg says in Business Finland’s press release that Kokkola has developed its infrastructure in the long term with industrial investments in mind.

“Kokkola is committed to promoting the implementation of the Plug project in the Kokkola South industrial area. We are happy about the hundreds of industrial jobs that the Plug project will bring,” says Sandberg.

The mayor of Kristiinankaupunki Mila Segervall on the other hand, says in the press release that the city is a “European pioneer” in the green transition.

“We have been working in Kristiinakaupunki for a long time with wind power, solar power and hydrogen to develop green energy,” says Segervall in the press release.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the project in Kristiinankaupunki succeeds well. It has positive effects on the business life and vitality of the entire region.”