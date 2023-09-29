Investments | A Chinese company is pushing for a billion-dollar investment in Finland

Business Finland confirms to HS that Ningbo Shansan is planning a billion-dollar battery project in Finland.

Chinese Ningbo Shansan, which produces battery materials, is planning a billion-dollar investment in Finland.

According to Ningbo Shansa’s stock exchange release, the company plans to invest as much as 1.3 billion euros in Finland. The company has not disclosed the location of the locality.

Business Finland confirms to HS that such a plan exists, but the company does not want to “bring out a possible location”.

“Investment is planned, but the location is not disclosed at this stage,” says the person responsible for Business Finland’s Cleantech projects Markku Kivistö.

The company according to the stock exchange release, the final location of the factory in Finland is still awaiting approval. The project is also awaiting permits from the Chinese authorities.

The topic was previously reported by the Chinese financial media Caixin Global.

According to Caixin Global’s news, Finland has been chosen as a potential investment destination due to, among other things, cheap, clean energy.

Ningbo Shansan was founded in 1992. It was listed on the stock exchange in 1997. The company produces battery materials for both consumer electronics and electric cars. The company’s customer is the world’s largest manufacturer of batteries for electric cars, CATL.

Ningbo Shansan’s turnover in the first quarter of the year was around 580 million euros. According to its latest financial statements, the company had assets of approximately EUR 245 million.

The news is updated.