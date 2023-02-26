Investment | Young Finns are investing more than ever, even Swedes are lagging behind in stocks

According to data published by Statistics Finland, 29.5 percent of young Finns between the ages of 16 and 24 owned stock or investment funds in 2021. A higher proportion of young Finns own stock stocks than Swedes of the same age.

Finns young people invest in funds and shares more eagerly than ever. According to data published by Statistics Finland in February, 29.5 percent of Finnish youth aged 16–24 owned stock exchange shares or investment funds in 2021.

A good 25 percent of the age group owned investment funds, while just over 11 percent owned stock exchange shares.

The investment interest of young people has clearly increased in less than ten years. Even in 2013, only 16.2 percent of 16–24-year-olds owned shares or funds. At that time, investment funds were owned by 12.7 percent of young people and stock exchange shares by 5.4 percent of young people.

Actian chief economist Lasse Corini according to the increase in the number of young people investing in funds or shares shows that the work done for financial skills and competence has produced results.

“Young people clearly better understand the possibilities and importance of investing as part of overall financial management.”

According to Corin, the new services that have come into the investment world over the past ten years have also had an impact, making investing easier than before. As examples, he mentions, for example, various mobile applications through which investing is successful.

Corin also believes that social media and its culture have influenced young people’s interest in investing, and made the investment-related discussion within the reach of young people. According to Corin, various investment-focused groups or communities that have emerged over the past ten years have also played their part.

“The first thing that comes to mind is, for example, Mimmit invest, which I think is a good example of how awareness about investing has grown and through which information about investing has been shared,” says Corin.

According to him, the attractiveness and reputation of investing has also been improved by the fact that in recent years, issues of responsibility in relation to the environment, for example, have gained more ground in the investment discussion in addition to mere profitability.

“I believe that it has been, at least for some, a threshold issue to some degree.”

Statistics Finland according to the data, the proportion of young people owning funds or shares increased slowly from 2013 until in 2020 the proportion jumped by 3.4 percentage points and in 2021 the proportion increased by 4.5 percentage points.

That in itself is not surprising, because after the stock market drop caused by the beginning of the corona pandemic, share prices rose at an unusually high pace until almost the end of 2021. At the same time, many new small investors entered the stock market both in Finland and around the world.

Corin says that he considers the main risk in the increase in the availability of investment information to be that successes are emphasized too much in social media discussions, and an overly optimistic picture of investing can be given.

During the pandemic new small investors got to know the dark side of the stock market last year, when especially the effects of pandemic restrictions and the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine threw the world market into disarray and also pushed share prices down.

“It is good that investing is practiced and invested in. However, you should always remember that it is a really long-term job. A couple of years can go really well, and then a worse year comes. It’s part of the thing that there will be worse years as well,” says Corin.

Corin emphasizes again that investing should be thought of as a long-term activity. He hopes that young people who have been interested in investing in recent years will not stop investing due to the uncertain market situation.

“I’m a little afraid that the current unstable market situation will calm the investment mood, although I think it shouldn’t calm it down.”

Finns and there has been a lot of discussion in Finland about the differences in the wealth of Swedes at the level of the entire nation, and the comparison usually does not favor the Finns.

However, young Finns seem to be lagging behind their peers in the ownership of direct stock exchange shares.

According to Corin, only 6.6 percent of Swedes aged 16–24 owned stock in 2021, while the corresponding figure for young Finns was over 11 percent. According to Corin, the proportion of young Swedes investing in mutual funds was higher than that of Finns.

Corin finds one reason for the differences in investment methods in the Swedish pension system.

“Swedish pensioners are able to influence a small part of where their pension funds are invested. In Finland, the investment of funds cannot be influenced in any way. It introduces Swedes to the world of fund investing, as if forced. I think that is one factor that drives this difference. The fund is more familiar to Swedes as an investment product.”

Finns and Corin does not see the solution to the big picture of Swedish wealth disparities in the growing investment position of Finnish youth, because in his opinion the causes of wealth disparities lie elsewhere than in the investment practices of households.

“Fundamentally, I think the causes of wealth differences stem from the competitiveness of the national economy. Sweden has a stronger export sector, and there the economy’s trade balance, i.e. the difference between imports and exports, is clearly in surplus. Money flows into Sweden all the time through the export sector.”