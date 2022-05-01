Investment Veritas’ chief investment officer lists four reasons why everyone should be concerned about the global economy: “Reason is far from always driving the market.”

Pension company Veritas made a loss on its investments in the first half of the year, and the company’s chief investment officer Kari Vatanen spins his head.

“In the current market situation, there are really no places of refuge.”

The values ​​of almost all listed investments decreased in the first half of the year. The value of Veritas’ fixed-income investments fell by three per cent in January-March, and almost seven per cent of equity investments evaporated.

If the first three months of the year were weak, April was already miserable. The Nasdaq index, which tracks American technology companies, fell more than 13 percent last month, the sharpest monthly drop since 2008. The miserable April was crowned last Friday: U.S. stocks fell 4 percent a day and market sentiment was panicked.

Vatanen fears that the fall in prices may continue. Veritas has sold a lot of shares in the first half of the year. At the end of March, only 42 percent of Veritas’ portfolio was in shares, which is clearly less than usual. The assets have been transferred to short-term investments to await a better investment moment.

According to Vatanen, there are grounds for a stock exchange listing.

1. The world economy

Many things are worrying in the global economy now, Vatanen says.

China is trying to quell the coronary pandemic by desperate means. According to CNN, the country’s interest rate restrictions directly affect the lives of up to 180 million Chinese. Shanghai’s 26 million residents, among others, have been locked up in their homes for several weeks. The impact on the world economy can only be guessed at.

The situation in Europe is also difficult. Eurozone consumer confidence has plummeted since Russia invaded Ukraine.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the US GDP, the locomotive of the world economy, fell unexpectedly during the first half of the year. Messages from companies also tell them about the difficulties. For example, sales from Amazon’s online store declined during the first half of the year.

The global economy now seems to be slowing down in all major economic areas simultaneously.

“Relatively, the outlook for the United States is the best. It is possible that their economies will once again survive these crises. ”

2. Inflation and the end of the recovery

The central bank revival has swelled to a record high in recent years, and that is largely why the time has been so favorable for investors. For example, the U.S. stock market gave investors an annual return of about 16 percent over the past decade. That is twice the long-term average.

“The revival of central banks has replaced the fundamentals of the economy as a driver of investment returns,” Vatanen praises the central banks, and perhaps a little irony can be heard about the thanks.

Now, however, investors need to get used to the new kind of environment.

Inflation has risen to its highest level in decades. Euro area inflation rose to an all-time high of 7.5 per cent in April. In the United States, consumer prices are rising even faster.

As a result of inflation, the recovery of central banks is coming to an end. Central bank support for the market is disappearing and debtors’ interest expenditure is rising.

As the recovery of central banks has been unprecedented, no one has any experience of what will happen in the market when such a recovery is stopped. The result can be a stock market crash, or something completely different.

3. Market crunch

Many things suggest that there is a declining market ahead, but on the other hand, the market is capricious. Although based on common sense, listed stocks look quite expensive, special things can happen in the market.

According to Vatanen, the situation in the investment market has become even more difficult in recent years.

“The closer you look at the market, the clearer it is that common sense doesn’t always guide the market. And what that common sense is when some investors are even consciously irrational. ”

Vatanen refers to the so-called meme investors.

Numerous private investors see investing as a joke or rebellion against the prevailing system rather than as a profit-seeking, rational process. As a result of the craze, many stocks favored by private investors have fallen in recent years, completely contrary to traditional investment doctrines.

“When irrational investors are driving the market, all parties need to understand the new rules of the game. An investment that would have been sensible in the past could turn into a catastrophe in the market for irrational investors. ”

Veritas recorded losses on listed shares and fixed income investments in the first half of the year, but a few off-exchange investments showed Plussa. Real estate prices have continued to rise, as have over-the-counter equity investments. It is precisely these over-the-counter investment markets that Vatanen is now most concerned about.

4. Market Vesuvius

The stock market private equity funds investing in outside companies have grown at a rapid pace in recent years. Consulting company Bainin statistics according to private equity funds have grown to record highs, measured by the amount of money invested or the number of acquisitions. At the end of the year, private equity funds had an incomprehensible $ 3,400 billion in money waiting for new investments.

At the same time as private equity investors have absorbed new money, valuation levels over-the-counter have risen very rapidly, even faster than on the stock market.

Not surprisingly, large investors have recently recorded tough returns on their private equity investments. For example, in Veritas’ portfolio, private equity investments returned 5.2 percent in the first half of the year, the best of all the company’s investments.

In total, about ten percent of Veritas’ portfolio is in over-the-counter shares.

“There is an exceptional situation in the unlisted stock market. The last time such hard returns on venture capital were recorded was just before the financial crisis, about 15 years ago. ”

Kari Vatanen started working at Veritas in the spring of 2020, in the midst of the interest rate crisis.

Unexpectedly Vatanen translates his speech into Italian volcanoes.

According to him, Mount Etna and Mount Vesuvius are different types of volcanoes. Etnan flushes smoke into the air sparse its year. It is still relatively safe to live and cultivate near Etna. The pressures get out from inside the mountain and a giant eruption does not occur.

Vesuvius looks calm on the surface, but still Vesuvius is more dangerous than Mount Etna. The mountain can fall asleep for hundreds of years because the pressure cannot escape from inside it. Then when pounding, pounding properly.

Interesting in itself, but how does this relate to the market?

“The stock market is like Etna: prices change every day, prices sometimes fluctuate quite wildly, but price formation is still open to everyone. There will always be exchange rate crashes, meaning the pressures will get out of the system. In that way, the system repairs itself, ”says Vatanen.

“Instead, the over-the-counter market is more like Vesuvius. It is very difficult to sell holdings there, and pricing is not transparent. No one can see inside the system, so it looks calm on the surface. ”

The valuation of over-the-counter holdings is a separate art form.

Even if the stock market collapses, the values ​​of over-the-counter investments will remain seemingly stable. This was the case, for example, in the spring of 2020. OTC funds did not have time to update their values ​​downwards when the stock market was already recovering from its sudden drop.

The seemingly stable returns of private equity funds have even become a selling point for the funds. Many pension companies and other large investors want to invest off the stock exchange precisely because the value of their investments is not constantly updated there.

It’s kind of an accounting scam. In reality, the value of over-the-counter investments fluctuates wherever on the stock exchange. The only difference is that the valuation of over-the-counter holdings is difficult. Valuation is seldom done, and even then it is only an estimate of what someone might pay for that asset.

“The over-the-counter market can be seemingly stable no matter how long. Then when it starts to happen, the consequences can be quite big. ”

Continuing from Vatanen’s volcanic comparison, pressure has accumulated, but will there ever be any eruption?

“No one knows, maybe there will be no over-the-counter market collapse. But yes, it is possible, and the consequences can only be guessed at. ”