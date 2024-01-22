Investment | Venture funds made record returns last year

The previous record was set by hedge funds in 2021.

World the best hedge or risk funds made record net returns for investors last year.

According to data published by LCH Investments, a fund of hedge funds, on Monday, the top twenty hedge funds generated 67 billion US dollars (about 62 billion euros) last year.

According to the Reuters news agency, the figure is about three times more in dollars than in 2022. The previous record for income was set by the funds in 2021, when their income was 65 billion dollars.

Only two of the hedge funds on the list made a loss last year.

LCH's list focuses on measuring the hedge funds with the highest net returns to investors in dollar terms since their inception. As a result, the largest and oldest hedge funds typically perform on the list of news agencies Bloomberg's according to the best.

Using a more traditional measure of returns, the return of the twenty best hedge funds averaged 10.5 percent last year, while the industry's return was an average of 6.4 percent.

Director of Research at LCH Brad Amiee says the British newspaper for the Financial Timesthat behind the hedge funds' good year was the strong development of the stock market.

The most the list of funds was produced last year by a British billionaire By Christopher Hohn TCI, which last year had $12.9 billion in revenue after fees. In percentage terms, its profit development was 33 percent.

The second best performer was from the United States by Kenneth Griffin Citadel with a revenue of 8.1 billion dollars and the third Norwegian by Andreas Halvorsen Viking with six billion dollars in revenue.

According to LCH's list, Citadel is the most successful hedge fund since its inception. In 2022, the fund made a return of sixteen billion dollars, i.e. the best net return for investors in its history.

Citadel became known to the general public three years ago as a game trading company The rocket-like rise of Gamestop's stock and in connection with the associated laundry.

Hedge funds that utilize many investment strategies have been particularly successful on the list. In addition to Citadel, Millennium and DE Shaw, which measures the return since its establishment, are second and third.

Chairman of LCH Rick Sopher says in a news release, according to Reuters, that these three funds have accounted for 38 percent of the industry's net returns to investors over the past three years, despite managing less than five percent of the industry's assets.

LCH has compiled an annual list of the twenty best hedge funds since 2012.

Correction 1/22/2024 at 12:05 p.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the article, LCH's report did not measure the total return but the net return for investors.