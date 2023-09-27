Investment | Two years ago, an absurd phenomenon began to enrich small investors. Instead of economists, theater director Tuomas Rinta-Panttila offers explanations.

Economists were surprised when the stock prices of companies in poor condition rose inexplicably in 2021. The Ape Army theater performance directed by Tuomas Rinta-Panttila offers one perspective on meme investing.

Helsinki Pasila is not the first place that comes to mind when the purpose is to find out what one of the most special phenomena in the investment world is all about. How did a couple of years ago numerous private investors manage to turn their investments worth tens of thousands of euros into millions in just a few days?

However, answers are available in Pasila.