Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investment | Two years ago, an absurd phenomenon began to enrich small investors. Instead of economists, theater director Tuomas Rinta-Panttila offers explanations.

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Investment | Two years ago, an absurd phenomenon began to enrich small investors. Instead of economists, theater director Tuomas Rinta-Panttila offers explanations.

Director Tuomas Rinta-Panttila delved into the mental landscape of meme investors. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

Economists were surprised when the stock prices of companies in poor condition rose inexplicably in 2021. The Ape Army theater performance directed by Tuomas Rinta-Panttila offers one perspective on meme investing.

Helsinki Pasila is not the first place that comes to mind when the purpose is to find out what one of the most special phenomena in the investment world is all about. How did a couple of years ago numerous private investors manage to turn their investments worth tens of thousands of euros into millions in just a few days?

However, answers are available in Pasila.

#Investment #years #absurd #phenomenon #began #enrich #small #investors #economists #theater #director #Tuomas #RintaPanttila #offers #explanations

See also  Dead | Vesa-Matti Loir's multi-talentedness comes to the fore in his participation in sports
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Men talked about the most embarrassing sex adventures

Men talked about the most embarrassing sex adventures

Recommended

No Result
View All Result