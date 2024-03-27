Investment | Trump's company's stock market rally continues – the stock rose more than 30 percent in two days

The share of the parent company of Donald Trump's social media service Truth Social has risen in price by more than 30 percent in two days.

of the United States running for president again Donald Trump's the stock exchange party of the parent company of the social media service Truth Social continues. The stock of Truth Social's parent company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) was up more than 13 percent at 5 p.m. Finnish time. On Tuesday, the share rose by almost 16 percent.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., the stock cost nearly $66.

TMTG said on Friday that it would merge with publicly traded shell company Digital World Aqcuisition Corp. Trading in TMTG shares started on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Trump's wealth swells with the share price increase, because he owns 60 percent of the company's shares. Based on Tuesday's closing price, the value of his share is about 4.6 billion dollars, or about 4.2 billion euros.

Tuesday's price increase increased the value of Trump's assets to more than seven billion dollars, or more than six billion euros.

The price increase put Trump among the 500 richest people in the world for the first time.