Monday, October 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investment | Trading in the Mandatum share has started – a “significant” fluctuation in the price is expected

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Investment | Trading in the Mandatum share has started – a “significant” fluctuation in the price is expected

Trading in Mandatum shares started on Monday.

Trading on the asset management company Mandatum’s stock started on Monday at 10 a.m. The analysis company Inderes expects the company’s stock to fluctuate significantly at the beginning of trading.

“Mandatum’s share exchange will probably be very lively in the first few days due to the rotation in the ownership group, when, for example, index funds have to sell their shares. This may swing the course significantly”, Inderes writes in his preliminary estimate.

Inderes estimates that Mandatum’s market value will be around 2.3 billion euros.

“As a price per share, the price tag of 2.3 billion means about 4.6 euros per share, and the price of the share should be between 4 and 5 euros,” Inderes writes.

Insurance group Sampo’s board of directors proposed in March to separate the financial company Mandatum into its own company.

“The board of directors estimates that the separation of Mandatum through a partial split and subsequent listing is an attractive way to separate Mandatum from the Sampo Group,” Sampo’s board of directors assessed in March.

See also  Columns A chilling return to the time of birch and star

Sampo’s general meeting finally decided on the separation in May.

MANDATE in 2022, brought about 14 percent of the entire Sampo Group’s profit before taxes and excluding extraordinary items. Mandatum’s profit before taxes was 236 million euros.

Sampo-kosern’s profit per share was 2.69 euros last year. Without Mandate, the result would have remained at 2.33 euros.

The division of Sammmo and Mandatum takes place in practice so that Sammo’s shareholders receive one Mandatum share for each Sammo A or B share they own. The shares are transferred so that no separate actions are required from the shareholders.

Mandatum’s shares were registered to shareholders on Monday.

The news is updated.

#Investment #Trading #Mandatum #share #started #significant #fluctuation #price #expected

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
COP28 Chair Designate: More than 20 global energy companies have expressed their willingness to set a goal of reaching net zero emissions by or before 2050.

COP28 Chair Designate: More than 20 global energy companies have expressed their willingness to set a goal of reaching net zero emissions by or before 2050.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result