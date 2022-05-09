Investment There is no going back on the stock exchange, the festivities are over. Now the investor really has cause for concern.

A whole new standard is ahead on the world’s stock exchanges, and that makes investing clearly more difficult than before. HS Vision figured out what the investor should now follow.

The stock market has been ruining badly lately and the whole early part of the year has been historically bad. Shares have been sold on Wall Street at times already in a panic.

It has long been said that the current steady rise cannot continue, but it has continued.

Now, however, it may come to an end. The equity investor’s lucky days may be over for the time being.