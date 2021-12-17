Friday, December 17, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investment The technical analysis of stock prices is a public secret in the financial management industry: “It could scare customers.”

by admin
December 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Thousands of Finns try to predict stock market movements on a daily basis based on graphs, trends and support levels. Is technical analysis of stock quotes science, art, or astrology comparable to astrology?

“Pyrin always take trending ” Jukka Lepikkö tells and looks at the pattern he has drawn on the screen.

The pattern looks more like an abstract work of art than a stock price.

It gets even more confusing when Lepikkö says what he sees in the picture. He refers to “crazy averages,” “candle tails,” and “support levels”.

.
#Investment #technical #analysis #stock #prices #public #secret #financial #management #industry #scare #customers

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Guedes' brand - ISTOÉ MONEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.