Investment The technical analysis of stock prices is a public secret in the financial management industry: “It could scare customers.”

Thousands of Finns try to predict stock market movements on a daily basis based on graphs, trends and support levels. Is technical analysis of stock quotes science, art, or astrology comparable to astrology?

“Pyrin always take trending ” Jukka Lepikkö tells and looks at the pattern he has drawn on the screen.

The pattern looks more like an abstract work of art than a stock price.

It gets even more confusing when Lepikkö says what he sees in the picture. He refers to “crazy averages,” “candle tails,” and “support levels”.