Investment The successful writer who has garnered the support of billionaires wants to stop improving the world of business: Make money, don’t make statements

Vivek Ramaswamy challenges current big investors and says companies should focus on making money instead of improving the world.

On the market is a new activist investor.

No, it is not a question of healing the world or a talk of responsibility, but, in practice, quite the opposite.

Author of Woke, Inc., a New York Times bestseller Vivek Ramaswamy has raised $ 20 million in funding to start a management company to encourage companies not to interfere in social or environmental issues.

The message is simple: Make money, don’t make statements.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Well-known billionaires have invested in the early-stage company Peter Thiel and Bill Ackmansays Wall Street Journal.

The pure capitalist idea can be seen as a reaction to the way in recent years customers, employees and also investors have begun to put pressure on companies to take a stand on issues they consider important, such as human rights or climate and environmental issues.

Ramaswamy, who founded his strive company in Ohio, feels that the desire to influence things has crept into many large investors, leading to an “ideological cartel” involving Black Rock, Vanguard Group and State Street. The value of assets managed by these investment companies is approximately $ 20 trillion, or $ 20,000 billion.

In addition there have been activist investors pushing companies even further.

For example, last year the activist investor Engine No 1 forced oil company Exxon to change its board members on the grounds that the government needs people who are able to develop new business alongside the fossil business.

Daniel Loebin established by the American hedge fund Third Point again, there has been a campaign aimed at is a splitter of the world’s largest oil company Shell. Loeb believes the company would benefit from a structure that allows for cost-cutting and greater investment in a low-carbon business.

Ramaswamy says he would not try to push for similar changes in his ownership of the companies. He feels that most Americans want companies to stay out of politics. He shares the same message in his book.

“We urge oil companies to be excellent oil companies and coal companies to be excellent coal companies and solar companies to be excellent solar companies,” Ramaswamy states in a WSJ opinion paper.